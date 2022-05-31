Police still searching for second man involved in Pittsburgh drive-by shooting that killed toddler

Police are still looking for a man charged in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in downtown Pittsburgh last weekend. De’Avry Thomas, who was 21 months old, was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Stanwix Street.

Markez Anger, 23, has been charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and firearms offenses, according to police. Anger remains at large. Londell Falconer, 26, has been charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy in connection with the shooting. He was arraigned early Tuesday morning.

Police used surveillance footage captured by a downtown business that depicts a black Jeep Compass with Illinois license plates driving by a dark gray Jeep Wrangler shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, the footage shows two people inside the Jeep Compass, one of whom is sitting on the sill of the front passenger window firing a black handgun with both hands over the top of the vehicle.

The Jeep Compass was recovered by police shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday when it was found parked along East Ohio Street in the North Side. While canvassing the area, police found the Illinois license plates discarded in a trash bin nearby. Detectives also found a box of cleaning supplies and an open can of Red Bull. All were later tested for prints, according to the criminal complaint. Police determined that prints on the can of Red Bull belonged to Londell Falconer.

Police caught up with Falconer at UPMC Mercy hospital Monday morning where he was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound after an unrelated shooting, according to the criminal complaint. Police then took Falconer in for questioning. During the interview, police showed Falconer surveillance footage of him exiting the Jeep Compass on the North Side Sunday shortly after the shooting. Falconer told police that he was the driver of the vehicle.

Investigators were still searching for Markez Anger Tuesday. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and police are asking the public for any information.

"I’m asking the city to pray for this family who lost an 18-month-old baby," Gainey said at a press conference Sunday. “If anybody knows anything that can help this family, please call.”

Thomas was originally identified by police as 18 months old. A Pittsburgh Police spokesperson clarified Tuesday that Thomas was 21 months old.