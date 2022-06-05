Pittsburgh law enforcement arrest second man in connection with toddler killed in drive-by shooting

A second person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas. According to a release from the City of Pittsburgh Public Safety, Markez Anger, 23, was taken into custody early on Saturday.

Police had been looking for Anger since last Monday, when they issued a warrant for his arrest. He’s charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, and firearms-related violations.

Thomas was killed Sunday, May 29 during an apparent drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh, according to law enforcement. Another man, 26-year-old Londell Falconer, was arrested the next day. The mother of the toddler was present when the shooting took place, but officers are still investigating the circumstances around the incident.

Anger was arrested in Turtle Creek, Pa., about 12 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

