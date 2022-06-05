© 2022 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice

Pittsburgh law enforcement arrest second man in connection with toddler killed in drive-by shooting

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley
Published June 5, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
20191021_Wesa_Murphy_Safety_Press_Conference 009.jpg
Jared Murphy
/
90.5 WESA
The arrest was made through a joint operation by Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, U.S. Marshals, and Allegheny County Police

A second person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas. According to a release from the City of Pittsburgh Public Safety, Markez Anger, 23, was taken into custody early on Saturday.

Police had been looking for Anger since last Monday, when they issued a warrant for his arrest. He’s charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, and firearms-related violations.

Thomas was killed Sunday, May 29 during an apparent drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh, according to law enforcement. Another man, 26-year-old Londell Falconer, was arrested the next day. The mother of the toddler was present when the shooting took place, but officers are still investigating the circumstances around the incident.

Anger was arrested in Turtle Creek, Pa., about 12 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
