Pittsburgh groups react after the Supreme Court ends the right to an abortion

The Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion will not have an immediate effect in Pennsylvania, where abortion has been legal under state law for decades. Still, Pittsburgh groups supporting abortion rights are denouncing the change while those on the other side are hailing it.

Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates Executive Director Signe Espinoza decried the decision in a statement Friday.

“Today’s decision threatens those most basic freedoms, invades our privacy and questions our autonomy,” she said. “This decision allows states far more control over our bodies, but right now, abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania and PPPA will fight to keep it that way.”

Espinoza said Planned Parenthood would continue its mission to keep abortions legal and make them accessible in Pennsylvania. She said abortion care should be provided to those covered under Medicaid as well.

“We’ve come too far to go back to pre-1973 unsafe health care, and we must continue the charge forward, not only for legality but for accessibility,” Espinoza said.

Amy Scheuring, the executive director of the Women’s Choice Network, an anti-abortion group in Pittsburgh , said the group is celebrating the decision and is happy it was so decisive, with six justices voting in favor of overturning the right to abortion.

“We're very, very happy to have the decision about abortion put back into the hands of the people,” she said. “And we know that there's a lot of work in communication that has to happen in Pennsylvania.”

In the short term, little will change in Pennsylvania, but Scheuring said the group would be taking additional safety precautions out of fear that reports of vandalism and violence could increase in the wake of the decision.

Jim Ludwig, a leader for LIFE PAC of Southwestern Pennsylvania, said he and his wife were preparing for a trip to visit their son when they saw the news on TV. Ludwig, who has been working to make abortion illegal for nearly 50 years, said he broke into tears. He stopped his wife to hug her and cry some more, he said.

“We've been waiting for this day for a long time,” he said.

Greer Donley, an assistant professor who specializes in abortion and contraception issues at the University of Pittsburgh Law School, said abortion providers in Pennsylvania should feel comfortable continuing to provide care to local patients and those from out of state. But there may be new risks on the horizon, she said.

“The more that there is a connection to the state that bans abortion, the more legal risk the provider is taking,” she said. “If it is a provider in Pittsburgh who is offering care to an Ohio resident who comes in for a procedural abortion that day and then goes home, that provider is probably not experiencing too much risk right now.”

But if a provider offers a patient a medication abortion and the patient takes the medication in a state where abortions are banned, more legal risk arises. According to Donley, there is little case law that criminalizes out-of-state conduct.

This spring, the Missouri legislature seriously considered but didn't pass a bill that would have allowed private citizens to sue someone who helps a Missouri resident get an out-of-state abortion. On the other side, Connecticut altered its extradition statute to protect abortion providers from out-of-state summons.

