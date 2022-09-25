Police converge on Kennywood Park after reports of gunfire at fall festival

Allegheny County and Pittsburgh Police, as well as officers from multiple Mon Valley communities, converged on Kennywood Park in West Mifflin late Saturday night in response to reports of gunfire and injuries within the park.

Officers responded to the park shortly before it was scheduled to close at 11 p.m. Saturday. In a tweet at 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said city officers "are assisting with the report of shots fired at Kennywood."

Other tweets from park-goers and onlookers also showed swarms of marked police cars from several communities as well as a vehicle from the Allegheny County mobile crime unit.

No information was immediately available on the scope of potential injuries or arrests, although county police announced at 12:30 a.m. that there was no longer an active-shooter situation within the park.

Increased Emergency Services Presence - Ongoing Situation Area of Kennywood Park. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/qzXHbdjJDc — West Mifflin Borough (@WestMifflinPA) September 25, 2022

Kennywood officials tweeted a brief statement early Sunday, saying the park had closed after "a situation that occurred [Saturday] evening" and that they were working with police.

Park security officers as well as county and West Mifflin police already were at the park and "immediately responded" to the situation, they said, adding that "The safety of our guests and team members are our top priority."

The park is closed for the night and all guests have exited. We are aware of a situation that occurred this evening and are working with local law enforcement. (1/2) — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) September 25, 2022

Saturday night was the first night of the park's Phantom Fall Fest, which it describes on its website as a "signature spooky-season event."

"Come early for family-friendly fun, including festive food and a unique autumn atmosphere. PLUS enjoy your favorite coasters and rides during the day! Then, when the sun goes down, the Phantom takes screams to the extreme with seven haunted houses and four scare zones," the event description reads.

Traffic was snarled around the park early Sunday due to the heavy police presence in and around it. Kennywood Boulevard reopened to traffic shortly before 2 a.m.

Kennywood rules posted on its website prohibit weapons of any kind at the park and in cars parked there.

