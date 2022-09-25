Three people are shot and wounded in Kennywood Park during a fight at its fall fest

Two teens and a man were shot in the legs late Saturday after gunfire broke out during a fight in Kennywood Park shortly before it was scheduled to close, prompting police from Pittsburgh and multiple Mon Valley communities to converge on the park in West Mifflin.

In a statement early Sunday, Allegheny County Police did not identify the male gunshot victims but said two of them are 15 years old and the third is 39 years old. Paramedics took the man and one of the teens to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds to the legs. The man was treated and released, and the teen was in stable condition early Sunday, according to police.

The second teen left the park after being shot, but a relative later took him to a hospital for treatment of what police called "a grazing wound." He also was in stable condition early Sunday, police said.

Police said the three were shot at 10:49 p.m. after an altercation broke out between two groups of juveniles in front of the Music Express Ride inside the park. Shots were fired during the altercation, and police said they recovered a gun near the shooting scene. No arrests were reported Sunday morning.

Park security officers, as well as West Mifflin and county police officers who were working security details in the park, responded quickly. But the report of gunfire, shortly before Kennywood was scheduled to close at 11 p.m., drew swarms of additional officers from nearby communities as other park patrons rushed toward exits to flee from the park.

In a tweet at 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said city officers "are assisting with the report of shots fired at Kennywood."

Other tweets from park-goers and onlookers also showed marked police cars from several communities as well as a vehicle from the Allegheny County mobile crime unit. County police announced at 12:30 a.m. that there was no longer an active-shooter situation within the park.

Increased Emergency Services Presence - Ongoing Situation Area of Kennywood Park. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/qzXHbdjJDc — West Mifflin Borough (@WestMifflinPA) September 25, 2022

Kennywood officials tweeted a brief statement early Sunday, saying the park had closed after "a situation that occurred [Saturday] evening" and that they were working with police, adding "The safety of our guests and team members are our top priority."

The park will remain closed today and will not reopen until Friday, Sept. 30, according to a brief statement on its website.

The park is closed for the night and all guests have exited. We are aware of a situation that occurred this evening and are working with local law enforcement. (1/2) — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) September 25, 2022

Saturday night was the first night of the park's popular Phantom Fall Fest, which it describes on its website as a "signature spooky-season event."

"Come early for family-friendly fun, including festive food and a unique autumn atmosphere. PLUS enjoy your favorite coasters and rides during the day! Then, when the sun goes down, the Phantom takes screams to the extreme with seven haunted houses and four scare zones," the event description reads.

Traffic was snarled around the park early Sunday due to the heavy police presence in and around it. Kennywood Boulevard reopened to traffic shortly before 2 a.m.

Kennywood rules posted on its website prohibit weapons of any kind at the park and in cars parked there.

