Courts & Justice

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer dies at age 74

90.5 WESA | By Chris Potter,
Cindi Lash
Published October 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
supreme_court_pa_pennsylvania_debra_todd_thomas_saylor_max_baer_kevin_doughtery-e1618275501837-1920x1013.jpg
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
In this photo taken on Jan. 7, 2016, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices Max Baer, left, Chief Justice Thomas G. Saylor, center, Debra Todd, center right, and Kevin M. Doughtery, right, sit at the dais during the swearing-in ceremony for fellow Justice David N. Wecht at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Baer was slated to step down at the end of the year, to be replaced as chief justice by Todd.

Max Baer, who became the chief justice of Pennsylvania's highest court just last year and was set to retire in just a few months, has died. He was 74.

A cause of death was not immediately available. During a 33-year judicial career, Baer was widely recognized as an advocate for children, families and court reforms to benefit both.

“He had such a significant, positive impact on the judiciary, first as a Common Pleas Court judge, and then as a member of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and then as the Chief Justice. His loss will be greatly felt," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a statement this morning.

“Max’s heart and passion for those who were in need, particularly families and children, was well known and evident in much of his work. His efforts to raise money for kids, through the music fund that raised money through an annual concert and the annual comedy night, a highlight of the political season, were unmatched," Fitzgerald added.

“He will be sorely, sorely missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends, and thank them for allowing this community and state to have him as an advocate for justice for so long.”

Baer, of Mt. Lebanon, was one of five Democrats on the court, but he was also the court's likeliest "swing justice," who was wary of sudden shifts in the law. He joined the Democratic majority in a 2018 ruling that set aside the state's Congressional map — a move that enhanced Democrats' ability to compete in a purple state where the Congressional delegation had been dominated by Republicans. But he dissented from parts of the ruling that set a rapid timetable for drafting a new map prior to the 2020 Census.

"He was a very careful justice, and he's hard to characterize," said Bruce Ledewitz, a law professor at Duquesne University. "He wasn't ideological. And he was more interested in results than in reasoning. That's not a criticism: He was always looking for consensus on the court, and that made him a very effective chief justice."

"It's a great loss to the court," Ledewitz added. "And obviously very unexpected. He was a very warm person and very well-liked.

By seniority, Deborah Todd, also a Democrat, will become the next chief justice. She will be the first woman to hold that post.

Baer graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and earned his law degree from Duquesne in 1975. He served as a deputy attorney general for several years before entering private practice for nearly a decade.

In 1989, he successfully ran for Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. He spent most of his time in the county's Family Law division, where his work on court reforms and on behalf of children as its administrative judge was widely lauded.

Baer was elected to the state's highest court in 2003, and became chief justice last year, replacing outgoing Justice Thomas Saylor.

“The duties of a constitutional office are heavy, and the legal issues that Chief Justice Baer decided over many years were not simple or easy," said Bryan Cutler, speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, in a statement.

"The dedication the chief justice demonstrated to his duties and in representing Pennsylvania’s judicial branch should be commended and will have a lasting impact in the future," added Cutler, R-Lancaster. "The chief justice was an honorable man doing a difficult job. He was respectful, honest and carried himself with dignity and integrity. Those are all the hallmark qualities of a true public servant, regardless of title or position."

Updated: October 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
This story has been revised to add additional comments and reaction.
