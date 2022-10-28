6 people shot in Brighton Heights, outside funeral for man killed in recent North Side shooting

Pittsburgh Police say six people were shot outside a church holding a funeral on Friday, just after noon, in Brighton Heights.

Five victims are in care at Allegheny General Hospital, including one in critical condition. A sixth person was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital after the shooting.

The funeral service was being held at the Destiny of Faith Church for 20-year-old John Hornezes.

Hornezes was one of three people killed in a North Side shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15. Police identified the two others killed as innocent victims and said Hornezes was the likely target of the shooting.

Police Commander Richard Ford said they are investigating a motive in the shooting, but that it is likely that more than one gunman was involved.

An investigation is ongoing, and police will maintain a strong presence in the neighborhood over the next several hours.

There’s been a shooting at Brighton Road and Benton Avenue at a nearby church. There are dozens of police vehicles surrounding the scene. This is in Brighton Heights. I heard multiple shots a little bit ago. pic.twitter.com/746acwPCyF — Katie Blackley (@kate_blackley) October 28, 2022

PPS schools were scheduled for a half-day Friday when the gunfire began. Police say they have alerted the schools that it is now safe to dismiss students.

Police would not release any information on suspects at this time.

Earlier, the department advised the public to avoid the area. Brighton Road is closed between Termon and Benton avenues.

The 3700 block includes the Destiny of Faith church, a senior high rise, a Rite-Aid, and multiple homes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

