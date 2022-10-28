© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

6 people shot in Brighton Heights, outside funeral for man killed in recent North Side shooting

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt,
Katie BlackleyPatrick Doyle
Published October 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT
police line police tape pittsburgh
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
A cordoned-off street in Brighton Heights following a shooting on Oct. 28, 2022

Pittsburgh Police say six people were shot outside a church holding a funeral on Friday, just after noon, in Brighton Heights.

Five victims are in care at Allegheny General Hospital, including one in critical condition. A sixth person was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital after the shooting.

The funeral service was being held at the Destiny of Faith Church for 20-year-old John Hornezes.

Hornezes was one of three people killed in a North Side shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15. Police identified the two others killed as innocent victims and said Hornezes was the likely target of the shooting.

Police Commander Richard Ford said they are investigating a motive in the shooting, but that it is likely that more than one gunman was involved.

An investigation is ongoing, and police will maintain a strong presence in the neighborhood over the next several hours.

PPS schools were scheduled for a half-day Friday when the gunfire began. Police say they have alerted the schools that it is now safe to dismiss students.

Police would not release any information on suspects at this time.

Earlier, the department advised the public to avoid the area. Brighton Road is closed between Termon and Benton avenues.

The 3700 block includes the Destiny of Faith church, a senior high rise, a Rite-Aid, and multiple homes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Tags
Courts & Justice Top Story
Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
See stories by Jillian Forstadt
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
See stories by Katie Blackley
Patrick Doyle
Patrick Doyle oversees WESA's digital news. Previously, he served as WESA's news director. Email: pdoyle@wesa.fm.
See stories by Patrick Doyle
Voter Guide Square Logo.png
WESA Voter Guide
What's at stake and candidate profiles for statewide races and competitive elections in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Learn More

Load More