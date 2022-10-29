Pittsburgh Police detain 2 while investigating Brighton Heights funeral shooting

Pittsburgh Police said they detained two people at the McKees Rocks Bridge in connection with the shooting Friday in which six people were injured after gunfire erupted at a church during a funeral for another man shot to death earlier this month on the North Side.

Police provided little information on those detained at the bridge, which links the North Side to McKees Rocks and is less than two miles from the church in Brighton Heights. They did not say if those people face charges in the funeral shooting earlier Friday at Destiny of Faith Church at 3737 Brighton Road.

Investigators on Friday said multiple shooters opened fire minutes after noon at the church, and that they had reason to believe the shooters targeted people attending the funeral. Police initially said all of the injured people had been shot but later revised that, saying five were shot and a sixth was hurt while trying to escape from the church.

Five of those people were treated at Allegheny General Hospital, and a sixth was treated at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. All were in stable condition Friday.

The funeral service was underway at the church for 20-year-old John Hornezes, who was one of three people killed on Saturday, Oct. 15 in a shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue in Deutschtown.

Police identified two other women killed in that shooting as innocent victims and said earlier this week that Hornezes was the likely target. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

Both investigations are ongoing, as is an investigation of another incident late Thursday in which two women and a man were shot at an apartment building on Rhine Place in the Spring Hill neighborhood of the North Side, about 12 hours before Hornezes' funeral.

The man, who was shot in the neck, was listed in critical condition after that shooting. The women, who were shot in the arm and leg, were in stable condition.