Courts & Justice

Allegheny County District Attorney Zappala to run for seventh term in office

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published December 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST
stephen_zappala_allegheny_county_district_attorney_antwon_rose_zaijuan_hester.jpg
Keith Srakocic
/
AP

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala announced on Friday he plans to run for re-election next year. If elected, it would be his seventh term in office.

So far, no Republican or independent candidates have declared intentions to run. But Zappala is likely to draw more progressive challengers from his own Democratic Party.

Zappala has faced criticism for the persistent racial disparitiesin Allegheny County’s criminal justice system.

In 2021, he was widely condemned for ordering attorneys in his office todeny plea deals to a Black criminal defense attorney who called the DA’s office “systematically racist.” Zappala eventually rescinded the policy.

Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
