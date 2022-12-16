Allegheny County District Attorney Zappala to run for seventh term in office
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala announced on Friday he plans to run for re-election next year. If elected, it would be his seventh term in office.
So far, no Republican or independent candidates have declared intentions to run. But Zappala is likely to draw more progressive challengers from his own Democratic Party.
Zappala has faced criticism for the persistent racial disparitiesin Allegheny County’s criminal justice system.
In 2021, he was widely condemned for ordering attorneys in his office todeny plea deals to a Black criminal defense attorney who called the DA’s office “systematically racist.” Zappala eventually rescinded the policy.