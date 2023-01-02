'Very dangerous' suspect sought in fatal shooting of Brackenridge police officer, wounding another

Allegheny County police, state police and officers from multiple departments in the North Hills were searching Monday night for a man they called an "armed and very dangerous" suspect following the fatal shooting of one police officer and another shooting in which a second officer was wounded in Brackenridge, County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28, of Duquesne, had been involved in an hours-long chase with police through Brackenridge neighborhoods earlier in the day, Kearns said. Police said Swan initially was wanted for probation violations when police began pursuing him in the community about 21 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

At 4:15 p.m., a Brackenridge officer spotted the suspect in the 800 block of Third Street, which led to another foot chase, Kearns said. During that chase, two officers were shot in separate incidents — one in that block, and a second a few blocks away on Brackenridge Avenue, he said.

One of the officers was shot in the head and died at the scene, Kearns said. The second officer, who was shot in the leg, was in stable condition Monday night at a hospital where he'd been taken for treatment.

Police did not release the identity of either officer. The Brackenridge Police Department comprises a chief, a sergeant and two patrol officers, according to its website.

After the shooting, Kearns said, the suspect stole a car during a carjacking several blocks away on Pacific Avenue. County Police Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph described the car as a 2016 silver Subaru Legacy model, bearing Pennsylvania license plate GMA8620. The occupants of the stolen car were not injured, Joseph said.

Swan also is known to frequent Penn Hills, county police said. "If anybody sees him, do not approach. Call 911 and let local police do their job," Joseph said.

