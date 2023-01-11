© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

Hundreds gather for the funeral of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire in New Kensington

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt
Published January 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST
Brackenridge police funeral - salute.jpg
Oliver Morrison
/
90.5 WESA
Hundreds of officers lined the street leading up to Mount Saint Peter Catholic Church in New Kensington Wednesday, where mourners gathered for the funeral of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Mount St. Peter Catholic Church in New Kensington Wednesday for the funeral of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, 46, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

The funeral procession was led by a drumline and pipe band, followed by McIntire’s casket pulled in by horse and buggy. Hundreds of officers lined the street leading up to the church, saluting McIntire’s casket as it rode by.

“It’s not natural for a parent to bury their child," said McIntire's father, John "Lee" McIntire, in a letter read by Pastor Nate Watkins of Evangel Heights Church in Sarver.

McIntire followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a police officer shortly after graduating from high school. He was appointed police chief of Brackendridge on Jan. 2, 2019.

Lee McIntire called his son the "perfect person to carry on the McIntire policing tradition."

“I want you to know what I wouldn’t give to hold you one more time," he wrote.

Anecdotes from McIntire's children and siblings recalled a father who loved fishing, hunting and playing pranks with his wife, Ashley McIntire.

The chase leading up to McIntire’s death

Authorities said they recovered five guns from the man police shot and killed after a day-long chase and gunfire that killed McIntire and wounded two other officers. The second officer involved was in stable condition with a leg wound as of last week, while a third officer was hit by suspected shrapnel.

Allegheny County Police said last week that a state police trooper had tried to stop Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28, of nearby Duquesne, on Route 22 for a traffic violation on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 1.

The suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh after he crashed a carjacked vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office will investigate the officer-involved shootings that resulted in the suspect's death. Kearns said the department will not comment on whether those shootings were justified while that investigation continues.

Tags
Courts & Justice Top Story
Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
See stories by Jillian Forstadt
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More