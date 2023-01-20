Pittsburgh Police make arrest in Downtown shooting

Pittsburgh Police made an arrest Thursday evening following a mid-afternoon shooting Downtown.

Police arrested 18-year-old Erique Collington and charged him with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and weapons charges.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Liberty Avenue Downtown, where the busy Wood Street Station is located.

Pittsburgh EMS transported an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to a hospital, where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Police say they “caught up with two adult male suspects on the lower North Side and detained them for questioning,” and recovered three firearms.