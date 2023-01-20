© 2023 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice

Pittsburgh Police make arrest in Downtown shooting

90.5 WESA | By Patrick Doyle
Published January 20, 2023 at 4:02 AM EST
police lights car
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle

Pittsburgh Police made an arrest Thursday evening following a mid-afternoon shooting Downtown.

Police arrested 18-year-old Erique Collington and charged him with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and weapons charges.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Liberty Avenue Downtown, where the busy Wood Street Station is located.

Pittsburgh EMS transported an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to a hospital, where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Police say they “caught up with two adult male suspects on the lower North Side and detained them for questioning,” and recovered three firearms.

Tags
Courts & Justice Top Story
Patrick Doyle
Patrick Doyle oversees WESA's digital news. Previously, he served as WESA's news director. Email: pdoyle@wesa.fm.
