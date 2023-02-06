© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

One McKeesport officer killed, another wounded in confrontation with armed man

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt
Published February 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST
mckeesport shooting pennsylvania police officer death (2).jpeg
Jillian Forstadt
/
90.5 WESA
Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns speaks during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 6.

Two McKeesport police officers were shot and wounded — one of them fatally — Monday afternoon in a confrontation with a man who also was wounded after exchanging shots with a third McKeesport officer, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said.

The names of the officers and the wounded man have not been released. The wounded officer and the wounded man are both in stable condition at Pittsburgh hospitals, Kearns said.

McKeesport police were dispatched at 12:11 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue where a man was experiencing "a mental health crisis," Kearns said. The man walked away from the home without speaking, and a family member thought the man may have been armed, he said.

mckeesport shooting pennsylvania police officer death (1).jpeg
Jillian Forstadt
/
90.5 WESA

The man walked as far as the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue, where he produced a handgun and shot the officers, Kearns said. The man continued walking to the intersection of Versailles and Patterson avenues, where he encountered a third McKeesport officer. There was "an exchange of gunfire" between the man and the officer in which the man was wounded, Kearns said.

One of the wounded officers was taken to UPMC McKeesport, where he was pronounced dead. The second was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

County police are continuing to investigate the circumstances prior to the shootings. Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies will answer other calls for McKeesport police today.

This story will be updated.

Tags
Courts & Justice Top Story
Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
See stories by Jillian Forstadt
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More