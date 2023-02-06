One McKeesport officer killed, another wounded in confrontation with armed man

Two McKeesport police officers were shot and wounded — one of them fatally — Monday afternoon in a confrontation with a man who also was wounded after exchanging shots with a third McKeesport officer, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said.

The names of the officers and the wounded man have not been released. The wounded officer and the wounded man are both in stable condition at Pittsburgh hospitals, Kearns said.

McKeesport police were dispatched at 12:11 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue where a man was experiencing "a mental health crisis," Kearns said. The man walked away from the home without speaking, and a family member thought the man may have been armed, he said.

Jillian Forstadt / 90.5 WESA

The man walked as far as the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue, where he produced a handgun and shot the officers, Kearns said. The man continued walking to the intersection of Versailles and Patterson avenues, where he encountered a third McKeesport officer. There was "an exchange of gunfire" between the man and the officer in which the man was wounded, Kearns said.

One of the wounded officers was taken to UPMC McKeesport, where he was pronounced dead. The second was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

County police are continuing to investigate the circumstances prior to the shootings. Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies will answer other calls for McKeesport police today.

This story will be updated.