Courts & Justice

In-person visits resume at Allegheny County Jail — regardless of vaccination status

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
allegheny county jail prison incarceration.JPEG
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
In a statement, Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper said officials decided to move into the next phase of reopening after consulting with the county Health Department and the Allegheny Health Network.

People incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail can have contactless social visits regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, jail officials announced Monday.

Visits had been restricted to vaccinated individuals as part of the facility’s pandemic mitigation efforts.

In a statement, Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper said officials decided to move into the next phase of reopening after consulting with the county Health Department and the Allegheny Health Network.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been…difficult for all of us, including our incarcerated population and their loved ones,” Harper said. “We look forward to returning to a sense of normalcy at the facility.”

The contactless in-person visits will be available from Monday through Saturday and must be scheduled at least two days in advance. Visits are an hour long and follow a housing unit schedule.

Those who would like to visit an incarcerated person must be registered as an approved visitor. People who were approved visitors before the COVID-19 pandemic do not need to re-register.

Virtual visits are still an option as well.

Find the jail’s full visitation policy here.

Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
