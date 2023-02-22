© 2023 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice

Central Catholic student confessed to bomb-threat hoax on Texas flight

By Associated Press
Published February 22, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST
An American Airlines jet taxis on a runway to leave Denver International Airport in August.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
In this file photo, an American Airlines jet taxis on a runway to leave Denver International Airport in August.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A high school student confessed to sending a hoax bomb threat via AirDrop that resulted in an American Airlines flight being diverted from the tarmac at a Texas airport last week, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that while the flight was taxiing on Friday at El Paso International Airport, passengers got a message on their Apple devices via AirDrop saying: "I have a bomb would like to share a photo." In the statement released Monday, the agency said that because of that message, the aircraft taxied back to a gate.

The Department of Public Safety said that an investigation resulted in the identification of the juvenile, who confessed to sending the AirDrop. The agency said evidence supporting the confession was found on the suspect's cellphone.

A bomb squad search of the aircraft, passengers and luggage did not find any explosives and the threat was deemed not credible, the agency said.

The Department of Public Safety said the El Paso County attorney agreed to prosecute the juvenile for false alarm or report, and the juvenile was released to the custody of the El Paso County Juvenile Probation Department.

Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh said in a statement that the juvenile is a student there who was returning from a school-sponsored mission trip near the Texas-Mexico border. The school said that the student sent the message "in jest."

There were 125 passengers and eight flight crew members on American Airlines Flight 2051, which was headed to Chicago.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
