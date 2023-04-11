Police respond to 'swatting' calls at Pitt late Monday night

Police from the University of Pittsburgh and the city police bureau responded to a series of calls about an active shooter on Pitt's campus late last night.

The school said in an early morning tweet those calls were 'unfounded.'

Pitt E.N.S. Alert: University of Pittsburgh Police along with the City of Pittsburgh Police responded to multiple locations pertaining to an active shooter on campus. Officers have responded and cleared the locations. It has been determined that the calls were unfounded.… — University of Pittsburgh (@PittTweet) April 11, 2023

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a city officer used a firearm to gain access to a locked door at the Hillman Library as police cleared the building of any active threat.

Officials say there is no evidence of any other shots fired.

UPDATE: Regarding inquiries about shots fired or heard during the investigation, a Pittsburgh Police officer utilized a firearm to gain access to a locked door of the Hillman Library to clear the building of any active threat.



There is no evidence of any other shots fired. https://t.co/zUtcJkhXXD — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 11, 2023

Central and Oakland Catholic high schools, both near the Pitt campus, were the target of another 'swatting' incident less than two weeks ago.

