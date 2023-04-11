© 2023 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice

Police respond to 'swatting' calls at Pitt late Monday night

90.5 WESA | By Doug Shugarts
Published April 11, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT
Lights on a police car
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle

Police from the University of Pittsburgh and the city police bureau responded to a series of calls about an active shooter on Pitt's campus late last night.

The school said in an early morning tweet those calls were 'unfounded.'

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a city officer used a firearm to gain access to a locked door at the Hillman Library as police cleared the building of any active threat.

Officials say there is no evidence of any other shots fired.

Central and Oakland Catholic high schools, both near the Pitt campus, were the target of another 'swatting' incident less than two weeks ago.

Doug Shugarts
Doug Shugarts is a 23-year veteran of broadcast news. Doug began his career at WBUR in Boston, where he worked on the nationally-syndicated programs “The Connection” and “Here and Now.” He won awards for best use of sound, coverage of the 2003 war in Iraq, and helped launch the station’s local news program, “Radio Boston.” In 2014 Doug moved across town to GBH and helped reboot morning news programming and launch other broadcast and web projects. Doug studied Composition at Berklee College of Music and Computer Science and Mathematics at the University of California. A resident of Pittsburgh’s Southside, Doug enjoys feasting on arepas and yucca fries at Cilantro and Ajo and meeting his canine neighbors at Big Dog Coffee.
