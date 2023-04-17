© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

Court tosses Wolf suit against voter ID, abortion amendments

By Mark Scolforo | Associated Press
Published April 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
Tom Wolf.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

A Pennsylvania court on Monday dismissed a challenge to how lawmakers have bundled together five potential state constitutional amendments, including one regarding abortion, on grounds the legal dispute was not ripe for the judges' review.

The five-judge Commonwealth Court panel said judges were not passing judgment on the proposed amendments themselves, which Republican leaders pushed through both chambers of the Legislature in the session that ended in November.

Another round of General Assembly approval is still needed, and Judge Lori Dumas wrote that the court did not want to entangle itself in an abstract disagreement with no apparent concrete consequences.

“If every alleged misstep in the constitutional amendment process resulted in a lawsuit, then the potential exists for protracted, piecemeal litigation, which could potentially conflict with election-related deadlines,” she said in an 11-page order.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania requires constitutional amendments to pass both chambers in two consecutive two-year sessions before a referendum can go before voters, who have the final say. Unlike other forms of legislation, the governor has no role.

The judges dismissed the legal challenge that had been filed against the General Assembly by Democratic then-Gov. Tom Wolf and the woman who served as his acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman. Wolf, who was succeeded in office in January by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro, had argued the bundling ran afoul of state constitutional rules that prevent combining changes with multiple, unrelated topics.

One proposed amendment would state the Pennsylvania Constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions, which Wolf argued was “deceptively compound” and should require two separate votes, one regarding the right to an abortion and a second on public funding. Others in the bundle would require that all voters to show IDs, let gubernatorial candidates choose their own running mates, give lawmakers a way to cancel regulations without facing a veto and establish election audits by the state auditor general.

It's unclear if the amendments will have the necessary support in the current Legislature, because the state House has since flipped from a Republican majority to a one-seat Democratic margin.

In the state Senate's first consequential vote of the session, Republicans — who still hold a firm state Senate majority — pushed through a different version of the bundled amendments in January. That bill addressed voter ID and the governor's power over regulations, and added an amendment that had previously passed both chambers by itself, giving victims of child sexual abuse a new chance to sue perpetrators. Abortion, running mates and election audits were not part of the new amendment bundle.

Tags
Courts & Justice Top Story
Mark Scolforo | Associated Press
See stories by Mark Scolforo | Associated Press
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More