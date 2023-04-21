Pittsburgh Police arrest two in January 2022 homicide of student outside Oliver Citywide Academy

Pittsburgh Police announced the arrest of two people for the homicide of Marquis Campbell, a 15-year-old who was shot outside Oliver Citywide Academy in January 2022.

Police charged 18-year-old Eugene Watson and 17-year-old Brandon Watson with criminal homicide, conspiracy, and gun charges. Both are being charged as adults.

Campbell was shot on January 19, 2022, while he was sitting in a school van after school dismissal.

The arrests take place 15 months after the shooting. At the time, Mayor Ed Gainey said he "directing my police force to go out there and use all the police force that is necessary to ensure that we find out what’s going on and bring people to justice for this heinous and criminal act."

The school, which is in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, is a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12.

