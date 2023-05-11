Pittsburgh's new acting police chief to launch recruitment unit amid staffing shortage

As Pittsburgh remains nearly 100 officers short of a fully staffed police force, acting chief Larry Scirotto said he intends to take a more active role in recruiting officers. He told WESA the bureau will launch a new police unit this month dedicated to recruiting and mentoring new officers.

“We don’t have anyone from the bureau representing us in recruiting efforts,” Scirotto said, noting that recruitment is primarily handled by the city’s Department of Civil Services. “And when you’re talking to those men and women that would consider a career in law enforcement, they often want to hear from police officers.”

Scirotto argued that making connections between current officers and promising candidates will also increase the number of recruits that make it through the police academy.

“You have a constant contact, a mentor that makes sure that you are aware of next steps [and] follows up with you to make sure you're going to show up for the test,” he said.

Scirotto estimated the new unit would be staffed by six police employeesm, but said the mentorship work would be a secondary responsibility. “Obviously I can’t take six people out of patrol operations and put them in recruiting because it exaggerates” the stafffing shortage, he said.

Scirotto's move comes as the bureau struggles to attract new officers after several years without a full academy class. The academy started a class of veteran officers coming to Pittsburgh from departments elsewhere last year. But only eight recruits were still in training by December — considerably fewer than the department had hoped for.

Scirotto said the bureau will bring on a new class of recruits this summer, with classes scheduled to begin in July. He said he wants to bring in another class as soon as possible.

“But at the end of the day, it still takes time,” he said. Training at the academy lasts about 11 months.

But even if the bureau is able to graduate full classes of 35 trainees, it still won’t have fully replaced the officers who left in 2022 and this year. Scirotto said that makes recruitment even more important.

In the meantime, Scirotto pledged to evaluate and reorganize the police bureau to maximize its resources. He said that process will be informed by a $180,000 study commissioned by the city last year. Officials have yet to publicize that study's findings.

Some have questioned whether the bureau needs 900 officers, since it has been making do with fewer than that in recent years. But Scirotto said he believes 900 is "the appropriate number" based on the findings of the study and his own insight as a former city cop.

Another goal for the bureau is to diversify the rank and file. Black Pittsburghers make up about 23% of the city’s population but only 11% of its police force, according to a 2021 report. Scirotto said the number may be even smaller today.

“We're not recruiting in the Black community to welcome those young Black men into this profession and show a pathway here,” he argued. “It’s important that we are intentional in that recruiting effort.”

Scirotto’s commitment to recruiting and promoting diversity came under intense scrutiny during his short time as the chief of police in Ft. Lauderdale. City officials there fired Scirotto amid accusations that he had used discriminatory hiring practices that favored non-white candidates. In a lawsuit filed in March against the city, Scirotto claims he was wrongfully terminated.

Though the lawsuit is ongoing, Scirotto said the experience has not changed “in any way” his commitment to diversity in policing. “What I have done in the past is what I know to be just … legal and lawful,” he said. “We have to have an organization that is reflective of our community.”

When asked how he would address potential concerns among white officers in Pittsburgh about their chances of promotion, Scirotto said his objective is to find “the best men and women” for job and that “race, gender, [sexual] orientation has never been a factor.”

“The white male officer in this police department, you have the same opportunities” as everyone else, Scirotto said. “I will create a fair playing field… it’s not tilted or slanted toward one side based on any other criteria than being the best.”

Scirotto himself brings an unusual perspective to the bureau as a mixed race, openly gay man. If confirmed, he'd be the bureau’s first openly gay police chief. Scirotto says he hopes to be a “role model” for young people who don’t see themselves represented in the police department.

“I understand the magnitude of this position and the magnitude of who I represent," he said. "The LGBT community has oftentimes been underrepresented in law enforcement. I stand proud today as a member of that community the same way I stand proud today as a member of the Black community. [I] represent people that oftentimes haven't had the same level of success in this profession.”

Scirotto said he has only ever experienced a “welcoming” environment in Pittsburgh after he came out during his first stint as a city cop. But he conceded that his experience is unusual compared to gay officers elsewhere in the United States.

“I think Pittsburgh is rather unique in that regard,” he said.

Scirotto was announced as Mayor Ed Gainey’s nominee for chief of police last week, after a prolonged search process that was capped off by criticism of the field of finalists. Pittsburgh City Council must approve his nomination before he assumes the role permanently.

Council took the first steps in that process this week. Scirotto’s nomination was formally presented to council Tuesday, but members will hold off on a vote until after an interview and a public hearing.

“We will have some public process so that the public can see how we’re making our decisions,” City Council president Theresa Kail Smith said during a meeting Tuesday.

While an interview gives all nine council members a chance to ask Scirotto about his qualifications, a public hearing would allow residents to voice their concerns. Neither discussion has been scheduled yet.

Scirotto has at least one early supporter on Council. Bruce Kraus said he fondly remembers Scirotto’s time serving in Zone 3 — which includes part of Kraus’ district. Scirotto was always available to “take the call” to handle district issues, Kraus said.

Other council members said they would hold their comments until the interview process begins. So far, at least, there doesn’t appear to be any strong opposition to Scirotto taking the job.

But several council members have pledged to ask tough questions about Scirotto’s time in Ft. Lauderdale.

They also seem likely to question whether he’s committed to serving as chief full-time. Scirotto drew scrutiny during his time in Pittsburgh and Ft. Lauderdale for holding a side job as a college basketball referee. Mayor Gainey said last week that if Scirotto is confirmed, he will no longer be a referee.