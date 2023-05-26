© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

Allegheny County Jail reports another death

90.5 WESA | By Chris Potter
Published May 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
The Allegheny County Jail could face a worsening staff shortage as a result of a county employee vaccine mandate.
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA
The Allegheny County Jail could face a worsening staff shortage as a result of a county employee vaccine mandate.

Officials at the Allegheny County Jail reported another death Thursday night, this time involving an unidentified 60-year-old mail booked into the facility for retail theft on Monday.

It is the second death tied to the jail this month, after 42-year-old James Washington was transferred to UPMC Mercy after being found unresponsive on May 7. Both men tested positive for opiates when being booked and were placed on a “detox protocol.” The incidents marked the 18th and 19th jail-associated deaths since 2020, though some deaths happened in healthcare facilities elsewhere.

According to a statement from the jail Thursday, the man who died this week was found to be unresponsive around 4 p.m. Staff administered CPR until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the site roughly half an hour later.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson for the jail said officials could not comment on details about the death or the circumstances surrounding it because it was under investigation. In its statement, the county touted an “increased focus on intake medical screenings” to detect drug use but conceded that, “the drug problem, both in and outside of the facility, continues to persist, making correctional healthcare even more challenging.”

Allegheny County Councilor Bethany Hallam, who has been a vocal critic of jail administration from her seat on the Jail Oversight Board, said she was concerned that the jail’s detoxification protocol itself was putting inmates at risk.

“This is two drug-related deaths in intake in the past few weeks,” she said. “They were safer using drugs out on the streets than they were inside the Allegheny County Jail.”

This past winter, county officials released a study of jail deaths conducted by the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare. While a review of those deaths found “no significant trends or common factors that would show a particular weakness or gap in operations,” the report recommended improvements in a number of areas, including the handling of prisoners in detox.

News from WESA
  1. Jury is seated in synagogue shooting trial without any Black, Hispanic or Jewish jurors
  2. Pennsylvania State Police traffic stop study finds some disparity in who gets searched
  3. A student allegedly shot and killed a classmate this morning outside Oliver Citywide Academy

While the jail had a “detox nurse” on staff, it found, the staffer worked only on weekdays, a schedule the report said was “inadequate for the management of these patients. Our review identified multiple patients whose detoxification was poorly managed.” The survey found at least one other case, involving a 36-year-old man who died in September 2021, whose death was tied to opioid withdrawal.

But the report praised the jail for incorporating recommendations in other areas, particularly suicide prevention. And jail spokesperson Jesse Geleynse said other improvements were being adopted “but require retraining of staff, updating our policies and procedures, and working closely with our healthcare partner, Allegheny Health Network.”

Death from substance use, particularly alcohol and depressants, poses an increased risk to those behind bars across the country, a trend some experts say is linked to the criminalization of drug use, a lack of access to treatment outside of jail, and the effects of addiction itself on the body.

“The Allegheny County Jail is not unique,” said Geleynse.

Tags
Courts & Justice Top Story
Chris Potter
Nearly three decades after leaving home for college, Chris Potter now lives four miles from the house he grew up in -- a testament either to the charm of the South Hills or to a simple lack of ambition. In the intervening years, Potter held a variety of jobs, including asbestos abatement engineer and ice-cream truck driver. He has also worked for a number of local media outlets, only some of which then went out of business. After serving as the editor of Pittsburgh City Paper for a decade, he covered politics and government at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He has won some awards during the course of his quarter-century journalistic career, but then even a blind squirrel sometimes digs up an acorn.
See stories by Chris Potter
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More