© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

Pittsburgh Police officer identifies Robert Bowers as synagogue shooter

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published June 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
In this courtroom sketch, Robert Bowers, the suspect in the 2018 synagogue massacre, is on trial in federal court on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. Bowers could face the death penalty if convicted of some of the 63 counts he faces in the shootings, which claimed the lives of worshippers from three congregations who were sharing the building, Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life.
David Klug
/
AP
In this courtroom sketch, Robert Bowers, the suspect in the 2018 synagogue massacre, is on trial in federal court on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. Bowers could face the death penalty if convicted of some of the 63 counts he faces in the shootings, which claimed the lives of worshippers from three congregations who were sharing the building, Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life.

Pittsburgh Police officer Michael Smidga on Friday became the first witness in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial to identify defendant Robert Bowers as the gunman.

Smidga was one of the first officers to respond on October 27, 2018, when an armed man walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue and shot and killed 11 Jewish worshipers and injured six people, including Smidga and three fellow police officers.

Bowers has been charged with 63 federal counts, including 11 counts of a hate crime resulting in death. Bowers’ defense lawyers offered to enter a guilty plea in exchange for a sentence of life in prison, but prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

In his testimony, Smidga said he was already familiar with the synagogue and its complex layout; not only is the building less than a block away from the Squirrel Hill police station, but the police also do routine security checks at all local synagogues around Jewish high holidays. He said the checks are necessary because “people have a lot of hate in them.”

WESA Coverage: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial
  1. Synagogue shooting survivor describes covering herself in a prayer shawl to hide from shooter
  2. Tree of Life religious teacher navigated labyrinthine synagogue building to warn others, then escape
  3. Synagogue shooting trial testimony: New Light rabbi receives the yarmulke he lost during attack

Smidga and his partner, Dan Mead, approached the front door of the synagogue, which he called the “fatal funnel” because it was a point of serious risk. He said the two were shot at through the glass door. Mead was shot in the hand and Smidga’s face and ear were cut by glass and shrapnel.

Smigda said he retreated to the corner of the building near an electric meter and away from the windows. Eventually, he was able to look through a first-floor window and saw a gunman with a rifle.

“I saw that man right there,” he told the jury, gesturing towards the defendant.

Smidga shot at the gunman three times through the window, but wasn’t sure if he hit him. “I just knew he was pissed,” he said. The gunman returned fire. Smigda said he moved away from the window and used “hand and arm signals” to let other officers know what was going on before heading behind a police car to receive medical attention.

Smidga said he then returned to the scene to help where he could.

“I was there to respond to a call,” he said.

Tags
Courts & Justice Top StoryPittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More