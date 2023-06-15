Bowers went 'hunting' Jews, prosecutors say in closing argument of synagogue shooting trial

“Joyce Feinberg … Richard Gottfried … Rose Mallinger … Jerry Rabinowitz … Cecil Rosenthal … David Rosenthal … Bernice Simon … Sylan Simon … Daniel Stein … Melvin Wax … Irving Younger.”

Those were the final words of Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Hahn in her closing arguments Thursday afternoon for the prosecution in the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting trial. According to Hahn, the names of the 11 victims — who she referred to as "those who could not testify" to the acts of the defendant Robert Bowers — were the final justification for why jurors should "hold him accountable."

Hahn spent nearly an hour and a half summarizing what the prosecution argued happened at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. As Hahn walked through the eight minutes in which a shooter shot and killed 11 Jewish worshipers, she showed pictures of their bodies, often with pools of blood, splayed out on the floor next to photos of what their faces looked like when they were alive. And at nearly every spot, she emphasized, were sacred items.

Daniel Leger's yarmulke, left on the floor after he'd been shot in the abdomen.

A prayer shawl that Bernice Simon was using to stop the bleeding of her husband, Sylvan, until she herself was shot and killed.

A bullet hole in one prayer book, another prayer book covered in blood, a third prayer book under the leg of a deceased victim.

At the center of the prosecution's arguments in this case is not just that Bowers is the one who committed the crimes, but that he did so in the service of a deep hatred of the Jewish people. Bowers has attempted to plead guilty for a sentence of life in prison, but prosecutors have continued to pursue the case in order to try to secure a death sentence.

In her opening statement, lead defense attorney Judy Clarke argued that Bowers had been motivated by a hatred of refugee resettlement group HIAS, not of Jewish people per se. But Hahn tried to undermine that argument. The head of HIAS testified that it was a Jewish organization with clear Jewish references on its website, which Bowers had visited. And, she added, that HIAS wasn't the largest of nine refugee resettlement groups in the country, but it was the only one whose members were Jewish.

Bowers had posted on the website Gab for 10 months espousing hatred toward Jews and, in fact, his lead profile photo was, at one time, a picture of a Nazi stabbing a Jewish soldier in the movie “Saving Private Ryan.” More recently he had changed it to a picture of the number 1488, a white supremacist reference that expresses support for Hitler and a 14-word white supremacist credo.

Hahn walked through evidence that she said showed how calculating Bowers had been. He deleted contacts on his phone. He set his computer to erase itself 200 minutes after he left his house to head to the Tree of Life Synagogue. Right before he entered, he posted one last time on Gab. And at each point of the act, he had an opportunity to see the damage he had done to people and stop.

But instead, Hahn said, he stepped over and around dead bodies on his way to "hunt" more Jews. And then, after a failed escape attempt where he exchanged gunfire with police, he then went back into the synagogue and shot his rifle at Rose Mallinger and Andrea Wedner, who were hiding under the pews, and then executed Bernice Simon. Their screams could be heard in 911 calls played in court. Bowers didn’t waste bullets, Hahn said; nearly every bullet hole was found near a victim.

Instead of then turning himself in, prosecutors argued, Bowers hid in a pitch-dark upstairs children's classroom and moved boxes and chairs in the way of potential officers. He hid behind a corner for nearly an hour, waiting for the moment when SWAT officer Timothy Matson entered. He then shot Matson seven times and shot SWAT officer Anthony Burke in the hand as he tried to pull Matson to safety. Then he waited and shot at SWAT officers again until he himself was injured and ran out of ammunition.

It was only then, Hahn said, that Bowers gave himself up. And when he did, he told officers, who relayed his words over the radio:

"All these Jews need to die."

Prior to closing arguments, U.S. District Judge Robert Colville spent more than an hour giving the jury instructions, so the jurors are expected to start deliberation right after the defense's closing argument this afternoon. Hahn spent a good portion of her closing arguments methodically going through each of the 63 charges Bowers has been accused of and explaining what evidence the prosecution presented that proves that he is guilty.

The defense is expected to make its closing arguments after lunch, at around 1 p.m.