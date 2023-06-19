Former candidate charged with assaulting detective after attempting to accost Gainey

An unsuccessful candidate for Allegheny County Executive and in other recent races faces a preliminary hearing on July 6 after Pittsburgh police charged him with assaulting an officer while trying to accost Mayor Ed Gainey during the Grand Jubilee Juneteenth Parade.

Will Parker, 41, of Garfield, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and four counts of disorderly conduct following his arrest Saturday in the Hill District during the parade. In a criminal complaint, police said Parker attempted to shake hands with Gainey while Gainey marched in the parade and that Gainey acknowledged Parker but did not shake his hand.

Parker screamed at the mayor that he would “show up” at Gainey’s house, referred to him as a “clown” and “Mayor Goofy,” and shouted obscenities, according to the complaint. Police said they warned Parker that he was being disorderly and to back away from Gainey.

They also advised him “not to continue to elbow and shove” people near the mayor, including Allegheny County Councilor Bethany Hallam, according to the complaint. Police arrested Parker after they said he “screamed” at a detective escorting Gainey, said “I will elbow you, too,” and shoved the detective, according to the complaint.

Parker was among the candidates who sought the Democratic nomination for county executive in the primary election in May, but he finished last in the six-way race. He also ran unsuccessfully in Pittsburgh’s 2021 mayoral race and in last year’s 12th Congressional District campaign to replace Congressman Mike Doyle.

A businessman and developer of a mobile vending app, he’s focused on inclusion and equity and has used a bullhorn to challenge local leaders at events that include a Pirates Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the kickoff for Josh Shapiro’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

Responding to his weekend arrest on Twitter, Parker said someone intentionally bumped him from behind several times, adding: “I’m a professional protestor, I know what I’m allowed to do and what not to do. I would never put my hands on anyone during any of my protest(s), my words are more powerful. Major Lawsuit coming.”