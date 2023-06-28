Synagogue shooter had a history of suicide attempts, involuntary commitments

The man convicted of killing 11 Jewish worshipers in 2018 had a history of suicide attempts and involuntary commitments to psychiatric hospitals, according to documents presented in court today.

Defense lawyers for Robert Bowers are trying to prove in the second phase of his trial, or "eligibility phase," that he didn't have the mental capacity to form the kind of intent to kill that is a requirement for a death-penalty sentence.

The defense lawyer's lead witness on Wednesday, neuropsychologist Dr. Siddhartha Nadkarni, walked the court through several documents in Bower's medical history that included a reference to an attempted suicide at age 10.

At age 13, Bowers threw a flammable liquid at his mother and attempted to ignite it before threatening to kill himself, according to a document about his stay at McKeesport Hospital in 1985. (The defense lawyers asked only about Bowers’ threat of suicide, but the violence towards his mother was visible in the hospital document presented in court.)

At age 16, Bowers was committed involuntarily to the former St. John’s Hospital, according to another medical record reviewed by Nadkarni and presented in court.

In another psychological examination, Bowers said he attempted suicide when he was 17 by taking pills. In 1990, a police report showed he had been admitted to the former St. Francis Hospital because of frequent suicide attempts. It wasn’t clear from the records presented in court if these two documents referred to the same incident.

At age 33, another psychological report stated that Bowers seemed “depressed, with anxiety,” and he was prescribed antidepressants and referred for additional psychological evaluation.

Nadkarni said during his 2021 examination of Bowers that he found evidence of schizophrenic hallucinations, including Bowers’ belief that the ink from his clothes would enter into his body and then return through the bracelet on his arm. Bowers also expressed a belief that the bracelet would get redder as the month went on, Nadkarni said.

When Bowers was 5 years old and had a fever of 105 degrees, he reported having conversations with people who weren't there and hallucinations, according to a medical report made at the time.

Bowers also talked without normal emotional affect, and when asked about important people in his life would focus on small details, such as a person's ATM code, rather than more important aspects of that person or their relationship, Nadkarni said.

“It’s a sign of psychosis, that loss of affect,” he testified.

In addition, Nadkarni wrote in his post-examination report: “His memory is very detail-oriented and very visual. His memory shows a very aberrant sense of salience and what's important. He can't see the forest, he just knows details of pictures.”

Nadkarni also said that Bowers had problems with abstraction and showed signs of a problem with the front part of his brain, which controls executive function.

“Robert is thought-disordered. His thinking is restricted and abnormally detailed. He is hyper-focused on numbers, computers,” he wrote in his report.

Nadkarni testified that Bower’s neurological examination showed evidence of damage to the front of his brain. For example, he had a specific reflex found in infants — scratching the palm results in a twitch in the chin — that usually goes away in adulthood, he said. This reflex, when found in adults, is typical in people with brain damage from dementia.

In total, all of this evidence indicated a “working diagnosis” of schizophrenia, Nadkarni testified.

Nadkarni's testimony continued after a short break this morning.