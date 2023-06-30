© 2023 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice

2 arrested in connection with Pitt protest of conservative speaker

90.5 WESA | By Glynis Board,
Katie Blackley
Published June 30, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
An effigy of Michael Knowles is burned in the street.
Sarah Schneider
/
90.5 WESA
Protesters burned an effigy of conservative writer Michael Knowles prior to a controversial debate over gender identity at the University of Pittsburgh

Two Pittsburgh residents face federal criminal charges after allegedly igniting and then dropping two homemade smoke bombs.

U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan said in an indictment released Friday that Brian and Krystal DiPippa, of Regent Square, stand accused of conspiracy and obstruction of law enforcement.

According to the document, the couple participated in an April protest at the University of Pittsburgh. The protest was sparked by two conservative speakers who came to debate government restrictions on transgender people.

In addition to the smoke bombs, the couple allegedly threw a large firework into a group of Pitt officers, injuring several of them. Brian DiPippa was also charged with using an explosive to commit a federal felony.

For more than four hours during the April 18 demonstration, hundreds of students and community members shut down streets around the student center as they protested the controversial event hosted by the Pitt chapter of College Republicans. The group had invited conservative podcast host and commentator Michael Knowles, who is known for expressing anti-transgender ideas, to campus.

While more than 11,000 people signed a petition calling for the university to cancel the event, the university permitted it to continue because a student group hosted it.

“The university appreciates the diligence of law enforcement agencies that partnered on the investigation into the devices used during demonstrations on campus on April 18,” said Pitt spokesperson Jared Stonesifer in a Friday-afternoon statement. “The arrest of the suspects today marks the next step in the process, and we will continue to fully collaborate with federal agencies.”

Glynis Board
Glynis comes from a long line of Pittsburgh editors and has 16 years of experience reporting, producing and editing in the broadcasting industry. She holds a Master's in Education and a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University. She also spent a year with West Virginia University as an adjunct journalism professor.
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
