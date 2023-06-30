Expert stands by schizophrenia diagnosis in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

In his second day of testimony Friday, psychologist and University of North Texas professor Richard Rogers reasserted his confidence in defendant Robert Bowers’ schizophrenia diagnosis during redirect questioning and cross-examination in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

Rogers told the jury that none of the questions asked by prosecutors who cross-examined him made him question the diagnosis.

Bowers was found guilty of killing 11 Jewish worshipers and wounding six people at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018. Defense lawyers argue that Bowers was suffering from severe schizophrenia at the time of the attack and is not eligible for the death penalty, which prosecutors are seeking.

Rogers called Bowers a “poor historian” of his own symptoms and behavior, but he said Bowers’ symptoms of severe and continuous schizophrenia were clearly present by spring 2018.

Rogers noted that during a personality assessment, Bowers showed “no insight into his schizophrenia disorder.” The assessment also showed that Bowers had “normalized” his delusional thoughts. That lack of awareness can be associated with a schizophrenia diagnosis, Rogers said.

When asked by defense attorney Michael Burt if Bowers showed other symptoms of schizophrenia, Rogers said Bowers’ belief that Jewish people were committing genocide against white people showed illogical thinking. He also exhibited delusions, disorganized speech and diminished emotional expression, according to Rogers.

“He is absolutely convinced that this is reality and the reality,” Rogers said. “Unlike almost all persons, he has acted on these in an incredibly violent way.”

Rogers added that while Bowers had “clearly listened to right-wing ideology, I just think this went miles further than right-wing ideology.”

Prosecutor and U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan said that Bowers’ beliefs are commonly shared in white supremacist circles and may not seem illogical to those people, though they haven’t been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Rogers maintained that Bowers’ beliefs are “totally outside of the realm of common sense.”

Testimony will resume on Monday.