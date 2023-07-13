Leaders react to death sentence eligibility in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

After a federal jury concluded that convicted synagogue shooter Robert Bowers is eligible for the death penalty, local Jewish leaders thanked jurors for their efforts to reach the decision but noted that the next phase of the trial may be the most difficult for survivors and others affected by the attack.

Jurors are expected to hear directly from family members of the victims about the trauma Bowers inflicted on them and Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.

“It has been nearly five years since 11 people were taken from us,” said Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, a support group for those affected by the synagogue shooting and others who have experienced the effects of trauma from hate-based violence.

“They were beloved and valued family members, friends and neighbors. They cannot speak for themselves, and so their family members will speak for them,” Feinstein said in a statement. “In the next phase of the trial, our justice system will perform its duty to listen to their voices. We support them and we stand with them.”

The co-presidents of New Light congregation, one of three targeted in the attack, called the decision “an important step in drawing a line between speech and action.”

“The defense argued that the shooter suffered from delusions because he believed — and still believes, according to the testimony presented at the trial — that all Jews must die. The government countered that these beliefs are not evidence of a delusion, as they are held by many people. The attack was premeditated, and the shooter formed the intent to kill. The government argued that no one is free to act on those beliefs; they may not commit murder or other overt acts against innocent individuals,” Stephen Cohen and Barbara Caplan said in a statement.

“For over a thousand years, hatred of Jews has been a central theme of many religions and governments. Since World War II, the federal government, the courts, state legislatures, and governing authorities of many religious groups have acted to counter these beliefs and to ensure that all laws and customs apply equally, regardless of one’s religion,” they noted. “Significant progress has been made in the past 80 years, but there is still work to be done.”

Jeffrey Finkelstein, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, also touched on the long history of antisemitism in the U.S. and beyond. He said the attack was “an act of antisemitism, and the defendant deserves to answer for his crime.”

“This was an act of antisemitism, not an issue of mental illness. This was hatred towards Jews. I want to thank the jury for all of their incredible work. I also hope that the next phase of the trial, which will allow the families of the victims an opportunity to speak, will give them a sense of relief and fulfillment,” Finkelstein said.