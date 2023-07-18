Synagogue shooting left a wake of pain that continues to ripple, families testify

Oct. 27, 2018 changed the lives of many people.

That was the day Robert Bowers entered the Tree of Life synagogue with four guns, killed 11 Jewish worshippers and injured six more.

Prosecutors on Tuesday called witnesses for the second day of testimony in the sentencing phase of the trial to lay out what had happened.

Lisa Burns testified how her boyfriend, officer Daniel Mead, had gone through eight surgeries to repair a hand that had been blown to pieces that day as he confronted Bowers in front of the synagogue. Mead has had to use a wheelchair because of nerve damage that his doctors believe has resulted from his surgeries and shrapnel in his body. More than four years later, Mead’s health issues continue to linger; he was hospitalized again recently for 33 days.

Mead used to play baseball and softball. He used to be a carpenter who could fix anything, Burns said, but now he can't close his hand and some of his fingers don't function. "There are really no activities," she said. "He lays on the couch and watches TV."

The damage hasn't been just physical, she said. "He doesn't really talk about it much. He doesn't tell me much, so I can't answer that completely," she said. "I can tell you in his exact words, he 'is a crippled worthless piece of [crap] is how he explains himself."

Michael Simon, Bernice Simon’s son, testified that — when he would call his parents from his home in California — he could hear his father, Sylvan Simon, shouting in the background, asking Bernice what they were talking about. He said people who offered condolences didn't understand what it was like to lose both parents on the same day to violence.

Simon’s sister Michelle Weis testified that she used to talk to Bernice on the phone several times per day and would see her at least once a week.

"It's hard for me to go on because they were always there for me. I will never have that love from my parent again," Weis said. "I don't have a husband, I’m not married. It's lonely." The family doesn't get together to celebrate holidays anymore, she said, because her mother was the glue that kept the family together.

Daniel Kramer, the brother-in-law of victim Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, said Rabinowitz’s murder has left a void in the life of his sister, Rabinowitz's widow, Mary. “She comes home at night from work to an empty house, and he's not there," Kramer said. "And when something good happens in her life, he's not there to share it with and share the happiness. And when something difficult happens in her life he's not there to help console her."

But Kramer thought it was important to tell the jury that not all of the impacts of Rabinowitz's death have been bad. Rabinowitz used to stand during the "Mourner's Kaddish," a Jewish prayer for people who have passed away. Standing wasn't typical. But Kramer said Rabinowitz told people the reason he stood was "because there are many people who passed away who don't have people to stand for them. And I'm going to stand for them." After the shooting, Kramer said, word of Rabinowitz's tradition of standing spread, leading some entire congregations across the world to stand during the Mourner's Kaddish in Rabinowitz’s honor.

Standing up for others was typical of his brother-in-law, Kramer said. Rabinowitz was a family doctor who, after a long day, would make house calls to his elderly patients. One of his patients would make him tea, and he would sit and hold her hand. When the AIDS epidemic started, Rabinowitz would care for AIDS patients and hug them after visits during a time when some doctors refused to see patients at all, let alone touch them. Prior to the synagogue attack, Rabinowitz had plans to retire and — in addition to some extra travel — he planned to volunteer his services in Ethiopia.

Rabinowitz was such a giving, happy person, according to Kramer, that his death has served as an inspiration to people around him. "Many of us in our extended family in response to Jerry's death have changed our lives," he said. "Some of us have changed our professions, to try and go in to do things more that more directly help other people."