Incarcerated person dies at Allegheny County Jail

A man incarcerated at the Allegheny County Jail was found dead at the facility Sunday morning.

Officials said the deceased was a 59-year-old man who was booked Jan. 11 on charges of retail theft, theft by unlawful taking, evading arrest and disorderly conduct.

He was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Officials pronounced the man dead about 20 minutes later after resuscitation efforts didn't work.

In addition to a review by jail administrators, the Allegheny County Police Department will handle an investigation, and the medical examiner's office will be responsible for identifying the man and the cause of his death.

Sunday's death marks the second death inside the jail in the past two months. A man died there May 25 after having been booked into the jail on retail theft charges.

Another man was found unresponsive in the jail's intake unit May 7 after being brought in two days earlier and died later at a nearby hospital.