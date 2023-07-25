Lawyers for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter want to dig up father’s body to prove paternity

Defense lawyers for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter have filed a motion to exhume the body of his deceased father in order to prove biological paternity.

In June, Robert Bowers was convicted of 63 counts related to his murder of 11 Jewish worshippers on Oct. 27, 2018. In the current phase of the trial, the jury has to decide whether to recommend a death sentence or life in prison.

The defense lawyers have been questioning witnesses this week about Bowers’ traumatic childhood and his family’s history of mental illness. During that testimony, prosecutors have raised questions about whether Randall Bowers is Robert’s true father. Randall committed suicide when his son was seven years old. Randall had also been diagnosed with a schizophrenia-related illness after a suicide attempt while serving in the military.

“That the government is vigorously contesting, albeit on flimsy evidence, that Randall Bowers is the biological father of Robert Bowers indicates that it too believes that paternity matters and is significant,” the defense motion reads.

Prosecutors raised the issue of whether there was any definitive proof Randall was the father and mentioned that a neighbor had questioned his paternity. In the defense’s motion they cited the testimony of Dr. Katherine Porterfield, a clinical psychologist, who has researched Bowers’ family history. Porterfield said that Bowers’ mom, Barbara Bolt, said Randall was the father. “She spoke many hours with me about Randall Bowers as the father. I actually examined things like birth certificates and checked, okay, well, who’s recognized here as the father,” Porterfield testified.

Porterfield also testified that the neighbor’s statement was not reliable. “I did not believe that a neighbor, who was essentially commenting on [Bolt’s] promiscuity, was probably a great source around paternity,” Porterfield testified.

The defense then asks the court directly to exhume the body in order to test the body’s DNA and prove whether Randall was the father. “Considering that evidence Mr. Bowers is a person with schizophrenia is a key part of his defense in mitigation and the public policy of the Department of Justice against executing individuals with serious mental illness, the interests of justice support ordering the exhumation of Randall Bowers’ body to confirm paternity for Robert Bowers,” the motion reads.