Prosecutors oppose exhuming body of Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s father

The federal attorneys prosecuting Robert Bowers for killing 11 Jewish worshippers in 2018 asked that Judge Robert Colville reject a motion to dig up the body of the defendant’s father because it would cause a delay in the trial that isn’t warranted, according to a Wednesday morning court filing.

Bowers’ attorneys filed a motion yesterday asking the court to order the exhumation of Randall Bowers' body, the man listed as the father on Bowers’ birth certificate. Prosecutors raised the issue of whether Randall was the true father during its cross examination of defense witnesses over the past week. Bowers’ lawyers argue that Randall’s diagnosis of schizophrenia is important because the disease is believed to be inheritable and they said that digging up the body and ordering a DNA test would allow the court to determine paternity with certainty.

Prosecutors said on Wednesday that approving the defense order would create an unnecessary delay and that the defense lawyers should have raised this issue earlier, given that their expert learned about the issue as early as Nov. 5, 2022. “If the defendant truly believed that genetic paternity was so central to this case that DNA confirmation was necessary, he certainly could have, and should have, sought this relief prior to trial and well before the government ever learned what the defendant’s mother told his own expert,” the motion reads.

Prosecutors also argued that the questions they raised about Bowers’ paternity were directed at the credibility of the defense witness, not at his paternity per se. The motion says prosecutors raised the issue in order to question why the defense witness, Dr. Katherine Porterfield, left out questions raised about paternity that came up in her examination. “Whether or not Randall Bowers was the defendant’s father, the fact remains that Dr. Porterfield omitted key facts in her recitation and analysis of the defendant’s family history,” the prosecution's motion argues.

The prosecution team also argued that Porterfield did not establish how much of a genetic influence having a father with schizophrenia might have and, therefore, that the issue was tangential to Bowers’ own diagnosis. And the prosecutors claimed that Porterfield focused her testimony on the maternal side of Bowers’ family, again indicating that the issue of Randall’s paternity isn’t central to the case.

Finally, the prosecutors contended that only state courts have jurisdiction to order a body exhumed from a grave and that federal courts don’t have any jurisdiction on the matter.

It’s not clear when the court will respond to the motions, but testimony in the sentencing phase of the trial is expected to end within a week or less.