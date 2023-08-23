© 2023 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice

Gunfire in Garfield prompts evacuations, draws large police response

By Associated Press
Published August 23, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
A Pittsburgh Police SWAT vehicle.
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
FILE - A Pittsburgh Police SWAT vehicle.

Authorities evacuated neighbors from a section of Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood on Wednesday after someone reportedly facing eviction began firing from inside a home, with witnesses saying they heard what sounded like hundreds of shots fired.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said its people were trying to serve the eviction notice when the occupant began firing. Witnesses reported that hours into the siege, more gunfire erupted after what sounded like hundreds of shots earlier.

A sergeant leading the eviction notice detail suffered an injury unrelated to gunfire and is doing OK, sheriff's office spokesman Mike Manko said.

A state police spokesperson said drones were being used. A large number of police and other first responders were at the scene.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Mathilda and Broad Streets, just off of Penn Avenue, and a few blocks from UMPC Children's Hospital.

Associated Press
