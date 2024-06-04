Pro-Palestinian protesters at Pitt's Cathedral of Learning disperse early Tuesday morning

A pro-Palestinian demonstration on the University of Pittsburgh campus in Oakland ended early Tuesday, less than two days after protesters marched to the Cathedral of Learning and erected a makeshift encampment on the lawn of the campus landmark.

University of Pittsburgh Police, in an alert at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, said protesters had vacated the encampment and staff from the university facilities management staff would begin clearing the area. Pitt police also announced that motor vehicle traffic on streets around the Cathedral had returned to normal conditions.

Protest participants also posted on social media Tuesday morning that those in the encampment had dispersed after negotiations with local officials. It was not immediately clear what prompted them to leave, hours after a second night of disturbances and scuffles with Pitt and Pittsburgh police, who began massing near the encampment late Monday night.

The encampment had been in place since around 6 p.m. Sunday night, after two marches drew approximately 200 protesters to the Pitt campus. Some of them erected barricades near the Cathedral of Learning and announced intentions to reestablish a "Palestine Solidarity Encampment" on the lawn of the campus landmark.

A message released Sunday from an organization identifying itself as Pitt Divest from Apartheid said reestablishing the encampment on the Pitt campus — about a month after an earlier encampment disbanded — was meant to “send a clear message to Chancellor Joan Gabel, Board of Trustees Chair Louis R. Cestello, Chief Investment Officer Jeffer Choudhry and the rest of senior administration and the board.”

The statement — containing two lists of demands that included a call for university officials to disclose investments in companies or institutions that have supported Israel in its war with Hamas, and to divest any holdings tied to Israel — identified protesters as Pitt "students, faculty, staff and community members." They promised Sunday evening to stay in the encampment until all of their demands were met.

In an email response Monday to faculty, staff and students, Gable said leaders of the protest were not affiliated with the university and that protesters were responsible for incidents of vandalism to campus property. and alleging demonstration organizers have no affiliation with the school.

“Now more than ever, we want to express our commitment to free expression and critical inquiry as core to our mission and key to a vibrant university environment … ," she said. "However, we have no illusions that the efforts of this group [Sunday] night are directed toward free expression.”

This story will be updated.

