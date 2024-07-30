Former Penn State students plead guilty in 2017 deadly hazing incident

Two former Penn State students have pleaded guilty in a deadly 2017 hazing incident. It happened at a fraternity house in State College.

Brendan Young and Daniel Casey each pleaded guilty this week in Centre County Court to 14 counts of hazing and a single count of reckless endangerment. All of those counts are misdemeanors.

Those hazing counts represent each of the 14 pledges forced to go through an obstacle course at a Beta Theta Pi fraternity acceptance party. Penn State has since banned the fraternity.

The single count of reckless endangerment stems from the death of Timothy Piazza, who died after drinking significant amounts of alcohol and falling several times.

State Attorney General Michelle Henry says the Piazza family was instrumental in forming Pennsylvania’s “Timothy Piazza Anti-Hazing Law,” which includes a felony-graded offense when there is serious injury or death.

Young served as president of the fraternity at the time. Casey was the vice president and pledge master. Their sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Copyright 2024 WPSU