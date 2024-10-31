Two people face federal charges in vandalism at Squirrel Hill synagogue, Jewish Federation offices

Two people have been arrested and face federal charges in connection with antisemitic vandalism earlier this year at two Jewish institutions in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Mohamed Hamad, 23, of Coraopolis, and Talya Lubit, 24, of Pittsburgh, each have been charged with conspiracy and damaging religious property following an investigation by the FBI and Pittsburgh Police of vandalism discovered on July 29 at Chabad of Squirrel Hill and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's office in Pittsburgh said it regards the vandalism incidents as civil rights violations. Homes of several Jewish families also were defaced that day in what a Jewish Federation official at the time called a “direct targeting” of the local Jewish community by “supporters of Hamas.”

The incidents occurred amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which the Anti-Defamation League and others say has led to increased instances of antisemitism in the United States. In its attack on Israel last year, Hamas killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 as hostages. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities there.

The Squirrel Hill graffiti incidents in July prompted Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, City Controller Rachel Heisler, Gov. Josh Shapiro and other officials to publicly condemn the vandalism and the motivation behind it.

Investigators said graffiti that included the slogan “Jews 4 Palestine” and an inverted red triangle were left on Chabad of Squirrel Hill. The controversial triangle symbol has been used by pro-Palestinian demonstrators as a symbol of resistance , and it is "associated with Hamas," investigators said.

A sign for the offices of the Jewish Federation also was spray-painted with the words, “funds genocide” and the phrase “[heart emoji] Jews, hate Zionist.”

Hamad and Lubit were charged after investigators obtained warrants to search their homes and seized their cell phones, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Investigators said they found messages exchanged by Hamad and Lubit in July in which they planned vandalism activities and discussed selecting Jewish targets.

Hamad also referred to himself as a “Hamas operative,” sent a self-portrait while wearing a headband bearing a Hamas logo to another person, and exchanged messages about building an explosive device and a video of a test explosion, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. If convicted, Hamad and Lubit could face a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $200,000 fine, or both.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.