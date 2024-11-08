Groups condemn racist texts to Black people in Pittsburgh, elsewhere

Civil and human rights groups have condemned racist text messages sent this week to Black people around the country, including students in Pittsburgh and across Pennsylvania.

The anonymous texts, reportedly received in more than a dozen states, told recipients they had been “selected to pick cotton.”

The texts, sent after Election Day, were widespread enough to attract the attention of the FBI. In a statement released Thursday, the FBI said it is “aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter.”

Groups denouncing the texts included the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) and the Urban League of Pittsburgh.

“The PHRC strongly condemns any type of hateful messages or acts of intimidation,” said PHRC executive director Chad Dion Lassiter in a statement. “Hate should never be tolerated. It is imperative that all Pennsylvania school administrators realize the harm these text messages may cause to the mental and physical health of students, and take appropriate action as needed. Parents and schools should contact law enforcement and report these incidents.”

In a statement, the Urban League of Pittsburgh said, “These messages … are a stark reminder of an ugly history — a history where Black people were tortured, threatened, and killed simply for existing. We vehemently condemn these threats and demand that those responsible be held fully accountable.”

“These racist sentiments reflect our nation's current political climate, where hateful rhetoric and intimidation have become increasingly normalized,” continued the Urban League statement. “As Black people, we continue to fight for the freedom that has yet to be fully realized.”