US Department of State designates Oakmont native Marc Fogel “wrongfully detained” by Russia

The U.S. Department of State has designated Oakmont native Marc Fogel, who has been held in a Russian penal colony for more than three years, as “wrongfully detained”.

Fogel, who taught at the Anglo-American School of Moscow, was arrested in a Moscow airport in August 2021 for carrying a small amount of medical marijuana, prescribed by his U.S. doctor to treat chronic back pain. Russian authorities charged him with drug smuggling and possession and sentenced him to 14 years in the Russian prison system.

Fogel was not among the Americans included in the U.S. prisoner swap with Russia earlier this year that led to the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was held on similar charges.

Sasha Phillips, an attorney for Fogel’s family, said the designation places more federal resources behind efforts toward his release.

“To put it simply, it basically aligns the entirety of the weight of the U.S. government behind Mark's return home to the United States,” Phillips said.

The designation puts the case in front of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, which brings together a coalition of government agencies and private sector organizations to free Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.

Phillips said the declaration also makes it easier for Fogel’s family to meet with government officials to advocate for his return.

“This does not mean that we now sit back and rest,” she said. “This probably means that we now work twice as hard to impress upon the U.S. government that time is absolutely of the essence,” she said.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken this summer, outgoing U.S. Senator Bob Casey noted Fogel’s worsening health. As of August, Fogel had spent 101 days in hospitals while in Russian custody, including a three-week stay in July.

“Partly due to neuropathy in one of his feet, Marc has fallen multiple times,” Casey wrote. “Every fall heightens the risk of a broken hip or other severe injury that he will struggle to recover from in prison.”

The wrongful detention designation is based on 11 criteria, including if the individual is being detained in inhumane conditions or if due process of law has been sufficiently impaired.

A spokesperson for the State Department said Fogel first gained wrongful detention status in October, though that information was previously classified. On Thursday, attorneys representing Fogel’s mother moved to dismiss a lawsuit against the Department of State in light of the declaration.

Phillips described Fogel’s mother, Malphine Fogel, as a passionate and petite 95-year-old who met with President-elect Donald Trump prior to the Butler rally. Trump, according to Phillips, told Fogel he would bring her son home if elected.

“I believe it's very important to emphasize that the family calls on this promise and asks President-elect Trump, the new administration and the outgoing administration to work together to fulfill this promise.”