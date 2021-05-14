© 2021 90.5 WESA
Development & Transportation

We cover how people move about the region, as well as trends in housing and commercial development.

Sarah Schneider
Bonus Episode: Land & Power Wins Regional Murrow
Lucy Perkins
WESA reporter Lucy Perkins interviews Land & Power host and reporter Margaret J. Krauss and editor Liz Reid about their Regional Murrow Award win and how they put together the podcast.
Katie Blackley
The Port Authority, Like Almost Everything Else, Has Been Changed By The Pandemic
Margaret J. Krauss
CAROLYN KASTER
State Turnpike Commission Under Scrutiny For Making Votes With Minimal Discussion Or Debate
Kevin Gavin
Katie Blackley
CMU Receives $150M Grant For 'Cutting-Edge' Science & Robotics Facilities
Margaret J. Krauss
Katie Blackley
Pittsburgh Won’t Pay You $10K To Relocate, But Hopes Young People Will Consider Other Factors
Margaret J. Krauss
