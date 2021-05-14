Development & Transportation

WESA reporter Lucy Perkins interviews Land & Power host and reporter Margaret J. Krauss and editor Liz Reid about their Regional Murrow Award win and how they put together the podcast.
-
The plan is to “build on what’s working,” and “focus on what’s not.”
-
The initiative is funded through the city’s Housing Opportunity Fund.
-
The nation's top transportation official says Pittsburgh has repositioned itself for a 21st-century economy, but is relying on early 20th-century infrastructure.
-
As development plans for the Lower Hill advance many people worry they won’t fulfill the promise to invest in the Greater Hill District.
-
The vote clears the way for future approvals, but leaves negotiations between the developers and the community unresolved.
-
Residents, Leaders Support Bloomfield Bookstore After Owners Say They Were Ghosted By Produce Terminal DeveloperThere was a line outside of the White Whale Bookstore Tuesday after the owners accused Chicago-based McCaffery interests of misleading them in talks to open a store within the Strip District's produce terminal. Posman Books was named as the terminal's newest tenant last week. McCaffery said the developer had been in talks with Posman Books for several years about the location.
-
President Joe Biden is helping the nation's passenger rail system celebrate 50 years of service.
-
U.S. Steel said Friday it is scrapping plans for a $1 billion upgrade to its Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, near Pittsburgh. The steelmaker said it will also shutter three coke oven units at its plant in Clairton.
-
President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia today to celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary. H plans to promote his sweeping infrastructure plan at an afternoon event at 30th Street Station.
-
Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate are trying to make Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration start over on its plans to toll up to nine major bridges. They approved a bill Tuesday to require PennDOT to first secure approval from the Legislature.