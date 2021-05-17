Port Authority Will Begin Phasing Out Passenger Limits On May 31

There’s nothing quite like sprinting flat-out for a bus, backpack or briefcase swinging uncomfortably from side to side, sweating -- only to discover it’s already at capacity. This was not an infrequent occurrence during the pandemic, especially for riders of color , due to passenger limits intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, as Pennsylvania prepares to lift all Covid mitigation orders on May 31 , the Port Authority of Allegheny County will follow suit, gradually.

On Monday, May 31 fifteen riders will be able to board a regular 35-foot bus, up from just 10, while articulated buses and light rail cars will carry 35 people at a time, up from 25. The Monongahela Incline will remain limited to 12 passengers.

That still will leave a lot of empty space: A 35-foot bus has seating for 35 people, not including standing room, and a light-rail car can carry roughly 200 people. But on June 20, Port Authority will once again be able to fully embody the term mass transit: There will be no restrictions on ridership.