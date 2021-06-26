Voltage Valley Starts Workforce Training Efforts, Despite Troubles At Electric Truck Plant

The former steel region in eastern Ohio across the Pennsylvania border is moving forward with a new industry: electric vehicles. Leaders are pushing the region as Voltage Valley, largely anchored by an electric vehicle battery plant, and troubled electric truck upstart Lordstown Motors. Despite this uncertainty, efforts are moving forward with workforce training to supply both companies with the thousands of qualified employees they will need.

The Bumpy Road to Voltage Valley

Lordstown Motors sparked hope in the Mahoning Valley when it bought GM’s former assembly plant that closed in 2019 and started converting it to make its battery-powered pickup truck, the Endurance.

The company let some investors, analysts and the media take a peek at the plant, with tours this week.

Upbeat employees clad in black Lordstown Motors t-shirts, stopped at predetermined spots inside the plant, like the stamping operation, where they press sheets of metal to make pieces for the cab, the paint shop, and the general assembly area where the finished cab is “married” to the chassis.

Lordstown Motors declined to talk about these problems on the tour.

As employees took visitors on test drives on a beta version of the Endurance, Lordstown police officer Brett Blank stood watching, unconcerned about the recent news.

Julie Grant Workers remove a piece of metal that’s been shaped in a stamping machine, part of the process of making the truck body.

“We’re excited, and honestly we can’t wait to see the future of this plant because it is the future of Lordstown,” Blank said. “And a lot of us have been [life-long] residents, and we’re depending on this plant to do well.”

Still Hope for Voltage Valley’s Future

Whatever happens with Lordstown Motors, business and political leaders still sound optimistic.

“Undoubtedly, the news coming out of Lordstown Motors is concerning,” said Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan, who represents the area. “It is important to remember that they are one piece of a larger movement transforming our region into what has been coined as Voltage Valley.”

Guy Coviello, president of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce said he hopes Lordstown Motors generates the capital it needs to produce vehicles long-term, but noted that electric vehicle manufacturing is a competitive new industry. “Every time there is new technology, there will be multiple fits and starts,” he said. “This doesn’t change Voltage Valley.”

Julie Grant A finished and painted Endurance cab is “married” to the chassis.

Coviello pointed to other major new investments coming in the area, like Ultium Cells, a joint venture of General Motors and LG Energy Solutions. Ultium is building a $2.3 billion battery plant in Lordstown that’s expected to open next year and hire 1,100 people.

When GM closed its Chevrolet plant, the loss of jobs was hard on the community, according to Lordstown’s fire chief Travis Eastham. He worked for 25 years at the former GM plant, removing dents and painting cars. Eastham is glad to hear about all the new jobs, but he still has some concerns.

“The last thing we want is a bunch of low-paying jobs with repeat turnover of people because no one wins in that one. It’s just not good for the area,” he said.

GM recently agreed to support unionization efforts at Ultium, after the United Auto Workers called on them to pay union wages at new joint venture battery plants.

Julie Grant Former GM worker Travis Eastham is now Lordstown’s Fire Chief.

The jobs there won’t be the same as the former assembly line jobs though, and Ultium will need to find enough qualified workers.

Getting the Workforce Ready

At a recent virtual job fair hosted by nearby Youngstown State University, Ultium’s COO Tom Gallagher introduced the battery cell they will be making at the plant, to the 89 people in attendance.

“This is what propels the vehicle. It is roughly 18 inches long, about four inches high. It has about four volts of power in this battery,” he explained. “You have hundreds of these in a vehicle. We’ll be making millions of these in Ohio.”

They need workers trained in their computer and chemical processes to make these cells, which is why Youngstown State received $5 million dollars from GM to develop workforce training.

“We know that the skills of today are going to require more than a high school diploma,” said Jennifer Oddo, the university’s director of Workforce Education and Innovation. “You’re coming into an environment where you’re working on computers. You have digital literacy skills. You’re working in a team environment where communication, collaboration is really critical to the success of your job.”

Youngstown State already has training courses and apprenticeships in areas like robotics and IT networks. It’s opening a new $22 million dollar workforce training center, funded by the state and federal governments, later this summer. Altogether, the university hopes to train 1,500 workers over the next 18 to 24 months in new types of manufacturing like electric batteries and vehicles, according to Oddo.

Julie Grant Jennifer Oddo at Youngstown State University.

“These new jobs coming into these new industries, they’re going to pay a higher wage. They’re going to require an advanced skill,” she said. “So building training programs, building these apprenticeship models will really help us to ensure that we are building a sustainable community for the Mahoning Valley, for Voltage Valley.”

Still, it’s unclear whether the shaky position of Lordstown Motors is a concern for the whole industry, or is just a bump in the road for the region’s move toward a new electric vehicle future.

