Development & Transportation

Pittsburgh Receives A $50 Million Infusion For Development In Low-Income Neighborhoods

90.5 WESA | By Margaret J. Krauss
Published September 7, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT
city_of_asylum.jpg
City of Asylum
/
The federal New Market Tax Credit program has provided more than $230 million to Pittsburgh since 2011, including support for City of Asylum on the North Side.

The federal government has allocated $50 million for Pittsburgh to invest in low-income neighborhoods. The money will help “address pressing community needs,” Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle said in a release.

The allocation from the New Market Tax Credits program is meant to help fill funding gaps, and draw in private capital. Officials with the Urban Redevelopment Authority say they intend to invest in projects that revitalize communities by creating permanent jobs and improving access to food and health care.

There are a number of projects now under consideration for this round of funding, from for-sale affordable housing to commercial and manufacturing facilities. However, the URA won’t disclose those projects until they’ve been approved by an oversight board.

Since 2011, Pittsburgh has received $238 million from the program, which has helped build affordable homes in Garfield and East Liberty, the Energy Innovation Center in the Hill District, and City of Asylum on the North Side.

The money comes from investors who commit to fund projects in poorer communities and who receive federal tax credits in return. The breaks will be disbursed by Pittsburgh Urban Initiatives, an affiliate entity of the URA.

Margaret J. Krauss
Margaret J. Krauss is WESA's development and transportation reporter. She previously worked for Keystone Crossroads, a statewide reporting initiative that covers problems facing Pennsylvania's cities and possible solutions. Before joining Keystone Crossroads, Margaret produced a 48-part radio series about Pittsburgh's lesser-known history, biking 2,000 miles around the region to do so.
