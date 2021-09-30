© 2021 90.5 WESA
Development & Transportation

East Carson reopens to two-way traffic this weekend after pilot program to address violence

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley,
Ariel Worthy
Published September 30, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT
East Carson Street on the South Side will re-open to two-way traffic Friday after Pittsburgh Public Safety officials temporarily adjusted traffic patterns in July. The road between S. 10th and 18th streets was converted to a one-way on weekends to curb evening violence and improve pedestrian safety.

Before the traffic change, the neighborhood had seen an uptick in shootings, fighting and accidents involving pedestrians. The city said in a statement that police working in the community made 12 arrests, issued 371 citations and towed 69 vehicles over the past four weeks. One firearms-related arrest also took place.

“The Department of Public Safety is pleased with the progress that has been made to increase safety on the South Side. As promised, we engaged in regular discussions with residents and businesses during this time to share ideas on the impact and effectiveness of the pilot program and the stepped-up enforcement,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in the statement.

Parking on East Carson will continue to be prohibited between S. 10th and 18th streets after 8 p.m., and an increase in police officers will continue in the area.

Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer of Pittsburgh Explainer and our Good Question! series. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
Born and raised in Birmingham, Ala., Ariel finally made a “big move” 45 minutes down the interstate to the University of Alabama where she studied Journalism and International Studies. During her time in college she interned with Tuscaloosa News, a daily newspaper in her college town. After college, she got her first job back in her hometown with Birmingham Times, a weekly where she served as reporter and editor. Ariel made an even bigger move to Pittsburgh and joined the 90.5 WESA family as digital producer. She is adjusting to experiencing actual cold weather.
