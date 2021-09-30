East Carson reopens to two-way traffic this weekend after pilot program to address violence

East Carson Street on the South Side will re-open to two-way traffic Friday after Pittsburgh Public Safety officials temporarily adjusted traffic patterns in July. The road between S. 10th and 18th streets was converted to a one-way on weekends to curb evening violence and improve pedestrian safety.

Before the traffic change, the neighborhood had seen an uptick in shootings, fighting and accidents involving pedestrians. The city said in a statement that police working in the community made 12 arrests, issued 371 citations and towed 69 vehicles over the past four weeks. One firearms-related arrest also took place.

“The Department of Public Safety is pleased with the progress that has been made to increase safety on the South Side. As promised, we engaged in regular discussions with residents and businesses during this time to share ideas on the impact and effectiveness of the pilot program and the stepped-up enforcement,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in the statement.

Parking on East Carson will continue to be prohibited between S. 10th and 18th streets after 8 p.m., and an increase in police officers will continue in the area.

