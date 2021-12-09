Pittsburgh Penguins sale to Fenway Sports Group wins critical city-county approval

The deal between the Penguins and Fenway is estimated to be worth $900 million. Fenway and the Penguins announced a preliminary agreement on Nov. 29, though the sale still requires final approval from the National Hockey League.

The board of the Sports and Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County approved the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins to Boston-based Fenway Sports Group on Thursday.

The move was widely expected, but the SEA’s greenlight was critical to advance the deal: The authority owns PPG Paints Arena and rents it to the Penguins each year. It also owns most of the land in the Lower Hill that surrounds the arena, and the team is intricately involved with its redevelopment.

City officials say the Penguins’ obligations to the Lower Hill will remain , no matter who owns the franchise.

The area is currently covered in large parking lots. But work finished last month on a park that helps relink Downtown to the Lower Hill, and construction of the First National Bank tower is underway.

