Local group still hopes to block a proposed Amazon warehouse in Churchill

Opponents of a proposed Amazon warehouse in Churchill filed an appeal this week in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, still hoping to block the project.

Churchill Borough Council approved a conditional-use permit for the development in a 5-2 vote last month after 14 hearings and more than 57 hours of public comment.

The appeal was filed on behalf of some members of Churchill Future, which comprises Churchill residents who opposed the development throughout the permitting process. They’re asking the court to reverse the borough council’s decision to grant a conditional use permit.

Members of the group said the warehouse proposal does not meet some requirements in the borough’s zoning code. Since public comment began last summer, residents have been vocal about concerns that the development could increase pollution, traffic and noise in the area.

Churchill resident Cathy Bordner said filing the appeal was a long time coming.

“We expected that we would have to appeal the decision,” she said. “We’ve kind of gone into this with our eyes open, knowing that there’s a strong possibility that council would vote to approve this.”

The appeal maintains that the development does not meet multiple zoning requirements, such as minimizing traffic congestion and noise levels. It also says the development’s lighting, air quality and water quality plans will result in “material negative impact on surrounding residential properties,” in violation of the zoning code.

The appeal alleges that council President Jay Dworin and council members Diane Law and Matt Castiglia should have recused themselves from the vote after disclosing their opinions on the development in public before the vote. None did, and all three voted in favor of the project.

The 2.6 million-square-foot warehouse would occupy the former George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park in Churchill. Bordner said the warehouse doesn’t fit in the largely residential area.

“It doesn’t consider the past development of the borough,” she said. “This borough is residential. And there are criteria in the ordinance that requires the facility to comply with the surrounding neighborhood. It does not comply with the surrounding neighborhood — it’s going to absolutely overwhelm it.”

Barring any delays from the appeal, Hillwood, the developer, next must file a land-use application with the borough and secure permits before any building can begin on the site.