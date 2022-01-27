Salem’s Market and Grill to open in the Hill District this summer

Salem’s Market and Grill has signed a lease with Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority for the former Shop ‘N Save site in the Hill District’s Centre Heldman Plaza. The neighborhood has gone nearly three years without a full-service grocery store.

“The residents of the Hill District deserve the absolute best in a community grocer, and we plan to deliver the best experience, products, and outstanding customer service,” CEO Abdullah Salem said in a statement. He called the agreement a historic moment and a “great start” to serving the community.

In 2020, the URA solicited proposals from grocers who wanted to take over the 34,000-square-foot Shop ‘N Save space, which closed in March of 2019. Four businesses responded . During a community review process hosted by the Hill Community Development Corporation and City Councilor Daniel Lavelle’s office, residents responded most favorably to Salem’s plans for the store, which include a cafe in addition to a full-service grocery. The URA selected Salem’s to move into the space in October 2021.

In a statement, Mayor Ed Gainey congratulated Salem’s and said the news is a step toward ensuring “food security for all.”

“Empowering a minority-owned business that will provide neighborhood job opportunities, fresh produce, affordable groceries, and accessibility for the Hill District is something we can all be proud of,” he said.

Salem’s is expected to open in the Hill District in August, and its Strip District location will continue to operate, said LaKeisha Brown, the company’s director of marketing.

“At this time, both locations will be operating, there is no set date for the Strip District location to close,” she said.

When Shop ‘N Save left the Hill, the URA board voted to purchase the space . URA’s deputy executive director Diamonte Walker said it did so to give residents an opportunity to help shape its future.

“We are excited to work with the Salem’s team,” she said in a statement, “and look forward to the ribbon cutting!”

