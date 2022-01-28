Where to expect traffic delays when President Biden visits Pittsburgh Friday

President Joe Biden lands in Pittsburgh on Friday to discuss the supply chain and American manufacturing in Hazelwood. City public safety officials warn the president’s trip could cause some major traffic slowdowns in the city.

Biden’s motorcade will move from the Allegheny County Airport to Hazelwood Green.

Residents should prepare for rolling traffic delays and detours, limited parking, and other disruptions throughout the day.

Parking will be restricted along Second Avenue between Glenwood Bridge and Hazelwood Avenue while Biden speaks at Mill 19, a research and development hub in Hazelwood.

“It is advisable to pack a measure of patience and prepare ahead with an alternative route in mind to minimize travel hurdles,” Pittsburgh Police Commander Eric Holmes said in a statement.

Blair Street, Beehive Street, Lytle Street, Eliza Street, and Hazelwood Avenue will also have parking and travel restrictions from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday.