Transit workers’ union wants to delay Port Authority’s vaccine mandate

The union that represents roughly 2,300 Port Authority employees wants a judge to halt a vaccine mandate set to take effect next month. Leaders of Local 85 of the Amalgamated Transit Union said in a court filing that enforcement of the agency’s policy violates state law.

The Port Authority announced last month it would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 15. CEO Katharine Kelleman has described the policy as “the most effective way for us to protect our employees and our riders.” Unvaccinated employees would face discipline up to termination, though workers can request a medical or religious exemption.

In January, roughly 75% of Port Authority employees had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to agency officials.

Local 85 said the authority imposed the mandate “unilaterally,” without bargaining with the union – a move it says violates the collective bargaining agreement between the two parties that lasts through June 30, 2022. Leaders have filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board, but arbitration of that grievance is likely to take months. In the meantime, Local 85 wants an Allegheny County judge to delay enforcement of the mandate.

The union's court filing says the mandate will harm workers who decline to “inject a foreign substance into their body.” While they say termination of the 600 or so employees who have yet to receive a first dose of the vaccine would cause “irreparable consequences,” they add that “Port Authority’s core public mission of providing mass transit will screech to a halt.”

The filing notes that up until Port Authority’s decision to mandate vaccination, the agency worked closely with Local 85 to respond to COVID-19 and to incentivize vaccination.

Union representatives did not respond to requests for comment Monday. A Port Authority spokesperson declined to comment.

