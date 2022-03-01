Audit shows some items cost nearly twice as much at Pittsburgh International Airport

A pint of beer, Steelers merchandise, electronics, allergy medication and feminine hygiene products cost considerably more at Pittsburgh International Airport than retailers elsewhere, according to a new audit. That violates an agreement between Fraport, formerly Airmall, and the airport authority.

The Allegheny County Controller’s office issued its annual review of prices at stores in the airport Monday. The report is designed to keep stores in compliance with a “street pricing” agreement that keeps prices comparable to retailers outside of the airport.

Among the biggest price differences the report found was a 91% markup on a pint of Stella Artois at Bar Symon. The airport location charges $11 while similar bars elsewhere charge $5.75.

The report found a 71% markup on a Steelers t-shirt, a 77% markup on a wireless mouse, a 40% markup on a Pirates hat and a 60% markup on sanitary pads. Dinner and drinks at Primanti Brothers, Penn Brewery, Local Craft and Steel Cactus was found to cost more at the airport, too.

“Waiting for your flight shouldn’t have to be an expensive date, and the Controller’s office takes its responsibility to ensure a perfect match with street prices seriously,” acting County Controller Tracy Royston said.

Prices on the same items varied throughout the airport too, the report found. KN95 masks were priced at $3 and $5 in a vending machine before security and $12 in a machine after the security checkpoint.

Bottles of the same hand sanitizer were available at different price points in the same vending machine.

“These are essential items, especially for travel, and overcharging or inconsistent pricing is inexcusable,” Royston said. “I urge the vendor and the Airport Authority to ensure this is corrected immediately.”

Fraport said it is correcting prices with individual vendors and that some discrepancies have already been resolved. In a letter to the controller, Amy Saylor, Fraport Pittsburgh Vice President, said the pandemic has complicated price comparisons “as off-airport locations rapidly change their mix and prices of products.”

“We have continually engaged in proactive and professional management of our subtenant’s pricing obligations by promptly addressing areas of price non-conformance,” Saylor said.

Royston argued in the report that stronger penalties need to be applied to businesses that remain defiant of the street pricing agreement. She said 14 stores have been found to be repeat offenders since 2019.

“These businesses are clearly not getting the message that they must comply with the requirements of their leases, and I urge the Airmall management and Airport Authority to take action to enforce compliance,” Royston said.

A spokesperson for the airport did not respond to a request for comment.

