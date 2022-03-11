Pittsburgh put on winter storm watch ahead of weekend snowfall

The Pittsburgh region is bracing for an early spring snowstorm. The National Weather Service issued a storm watch for much of western Pennsylvania that will go into effect at 1 a.m. on Saturday through 1 a.m. on Sunday. Between 3 and 6 inches of snow are expected to fall.

Widespread accumulating snow is expected Friday night into Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the PA/WV ridges where confidence in 6+ in of snow is highest. Additional Watch/Warning/Advisory headlines will likely be needed elsewhere across the area, so stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/l4TBP3jcs5 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 10, 2022

“It is still winter in Pittsburgh,” said Pat Herald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. “March is a highly variable month as far as weather is concerned, so this type of thing is not unexpected.”

There will be a high around 54 degrees on Friday, but that will change by Friday night.

“[T]here’ll be . . . colder air moving in, and that of course will interact with this approaching storm system for the snow,” Herald said.

Snow will likely begin to accumulate on Friday night. Drivers are advised to take precautions and avoid travel if possible.

Herald said the fact that the storm is on a weekend may work to the advantage of snow removal crews.

“Usually when you get this type of snow, the [snowfall] rates can get fairly high, so clearance becomes a problem. The good part of this is, it is a Saturday, so less people are working. And hopefully that’ll leave a little more room for the clearance crews to keep the roads clear,” he said.

According to Herald, the snow will likely start melting on Sunday, when temperatures begin to creep back up.

“It’ll be on the ground, but it will be rotting. Temperature’s getting up to 30s, sun angle is high this time of year, this snow’s not going to last long,” Herald said.

The forecast for Monday predicts temperatures will return to the 50s.