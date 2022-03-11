© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Development & Transportation

Pittsburgh put on winter storm watch ahead of weekend snowfall

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published March 11, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST
pittsburgh brighton heights winter weather cold snow playground kids play park neighborhood night dark nightime.jpeg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

The Pittsburgh region is bracing for an early spring snowstorm. The National Weather Service issued a storm watch for much of western Pennsylvania that will go into effect at 1 a.m. on Saturday through 1 a.m. on Sunday. Between 3 and 6 inches of snow are expected to fall.

“It is still winter in Pittsburgh,” said Pat Herald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. “March is a highly variable month as far as weather is concerned, so this type of thing is not unexpected.”

There will be a high around 54 degrees on Friday, but that will change by Friday night.

“[T]here’ll be . . . colder air moving in, and that of course will interact with this approaching storm system for the snow,” Herald said.

Snow will likely begin to accumulate on Friday night. Drivers are advised to take precautions and avoid travel if possible.

Herald said the fact that the storm is on a weekend may work to the advantage of snow removal crews.

“Usually when you get this type of snow, the [snowfall] rates can get fairly high, so clearance becomes a problem. The good part of this is, it is a Saturday, so less people are working. And hopefully that’ll leave a little more room for the clearance crews to keep the roads clear,” he said.

According to Herald, the snow will likely start melting on Sunday, when temperatures begin to creep back up.

“It’ll be on the ground, but it will be rotting. Temperature’s getting up to 30s, sun angle is high this time of year, this snow’s not going to last long,” Herald said.

The forecast for Monday predicts temperatures will return to the 50s.

Find updates from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh here.

Tags

Development & Transportation Pittsburgh SnowWinter StormNational Weather ServiceTop Story
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Load More