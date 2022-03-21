© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearings starting at 11 a.m.; NPR's live anchored coverage will start at 3 p.m. on 90.5 FM.
Development & Transportation

Street sweeping and parking enforcement starts April 1 in Pittsburgh. No joke!

90.5 WESA | By Kiley Koscinski
Published March 21, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
street sweep sweeping clean cleaning roads pittsburgh zamboni.jpeg
Patrick Doyle
/
90.5 WESA

After a two-year hiatus, the City of Pittsburgh will resume parking limitations when street sweeping begins next month. Parking enforcement had been on hold during the pandemic as many people worked from home.

But now that more workers have returned to the office and more people are out and about, public works crews have not been able to sweep the streets as well as they could with fewer cars on the road.

“As a result of increased parked vehicles, crews were less able to effectively clean the streets,” said Chris Hornstein, acting Director of the Department of Public Works. “Consequently, we saw a rise in litter in streets as well as debris and waste entering our stormwater system.”

Street sweeping season runs from April 1 through Nov. 30. Parking enforcement will begin April 1. During the warmer months last year, the city had a street sweeping season but did not ticket parked cars.

Street sweepers operate on weekdays. Neighborhoods typically have an assigned street sweeping day Monday through Thursday, and crews focus on main corridors and business districts on Fridays. Posted signs indicate when an area’s assigned street sweeping day takes place.

Neighborhood and residential street sweeping begins after 8 a.m. and ends at about 2:30 p.m.

Municipalities use street sweeping to clean debris and litter from the roads, but it can also reduce pollutants from flowing into storm drains and eventually local waterways.

“Not only does this have positive impacts for our stormwater system, but it also leaves Pittsburgh streets cleaner for residents,” Hornstein said.

The Department of Public Works will coordinate with the Pittsburgh Parking Authority to issue tickets for vehicles parked in prohibited areas.

Tags

Development & Transportation Top StoryPittsburgh Parking AuthorityDepartment of Public Worksstreet maintenance
Kiley Koscinski
Kiley Koscinski is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She previously produced The Confluence and Morning Edition. Before coming to WESA, she worked as an assignment desk editor and producer at 1020 AM KDKA. She can be reached at kkoscinski@wesa.fm.
See stories by Kiley Koscinski
Load More